Liberia: Judiciary Plans Vehicles, Motorbikes and Pay Raises for Public Defenders

he Judiciary plans to give public defenders 15 vehicles, 35 motorbikes, laptops and higher salaries to help them reach courts across the country, Court Administrator Cllr. William B. Kollie said Tuesday.

Kollie announced the plan at an in-house training for public defenders organized by the James A.A. Pierre Judicial Institute. He said the Judiciary recognizes the difficulties public defenders face in reaching circuit and magisterial courts to provide access to justice. He said the package is part of Chief Justice Yamie Quiqui Gbeisay Sr.'s push to build the Judiciary's capacity.

He urged the public defenders to take the training seriously, calling it an integral part of the judicial system.

Cllr. Bestman D. Juah, national coordinator of the Public Defense Program, thanked the chief justice for approving the quarterly training. He said it would sharpen the defenders' skills and widen access to justice.

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"Every day, you step into courtrooms where the playing field is uneven as a result of biases expressed against your clients by the court of public opinion; resources are strained, and the pressure is relentless. It is easy to feel overwhelmed by the volume of caseloads. But we must never forget that every single file represents a human life, a family, and a story that deserves to be told with dignity and fierce excellence," Juah said.

Cllr. Moses S. Soribah, the institute's executive director, urged the defenders to treat every case seriously. He urged them to challenge evidence where the law requires it, identify violations of their clients' constitutional rights and pursue remedies through lawful procedures.

"The Supreme Court of Liberia established the National Public Defenders Office to strengthen access to legal representation for indigent persons accused of criminal offenses," Soribah said.