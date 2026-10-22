Rwanda: Kagame Urges Youth to Invest in Homes Rather Than Lavish Weddings

President Paul Kagame has urged young people to avoid spending beyond their means on lavish weddings and instead prioritise investments that can improve their livelihoods and secure their future.

Speaking during the #MeetThePresident engagement at BK Arena on Wednesday, October 21, Kagame recounted an encounter with a young man who approached him seeking financial assistance for a wedding estimated to cost Rwf10 million.

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Kagame said he went through the proposed budget with the young man, questioning whether spending such an amount on a wedding would address his long-term needs.

"I told him, if I gave you that money, would your problems be solved?" Kagame recalled asking the young man, who responded in the affirmative.

The budget included expenses for venue hire, clothing and drinks for guests, among other items.

Kagame questioned the need to spend heavily on alcohol for hundreds of guests, observing that some might attend primarily for the drinks rather than to celebrate the couple.

He suggested reviewing the budget and cutting unnecessary expenses, particularly those related to clothing, drinks and other wedding arrangements.

"I told him that instead of spending Rwf10 million on people who would drink it away, I could give him that money to build a home," Kagame said.

He added that he later asked the young man whether any of the expenses he had advised him to cut were essential to his well-being. According to Kagame, the young man acknowledged that they were not.

Drawing on the encounter, Kagame encouraged young people to make prudent financial decisions and prioritise investments that would have a lasting impact on their lives.

He stressed that personal development begins with individual responsibility and extends to families and the country.

"People must first build themselves before expecting things from outside. People must first learn to build themselves, support their families. We should also be willing to tell people when they are doing something wrong, rather than remain silent," he said.

"People must learn to become self-reliant instead of relying on help from outside."

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Kagame urged young people to recognise their potential and take responsibility for shaping their future, noting that their decisions have implications not only for their personal well-being but also for their families and the country's development.

ALSO READ: 'Be healthy first': Kagame tells youth

He also emphasised the importance of prioritising health and well-being, warning that poor health could undermine young people's ability to pursue their ambitions, support their families and contribute to national development.

Addressing harmful habits, particularly alcohol and drug abuse, Kagame urged young people to exercise personal discipline, stressing that overcoming addiction requires individual commitment and a willingness to change.