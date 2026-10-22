Rwanda: Kagame Meets 10,000 Youth At BK Arena

Participants follow President Paul Kagame's remarks during the MeetThePresident engagement at BK Arena on Wednesday, October 21.

President Paul Kagame is meeting more than 10,000 young people at BK Arena on Wednesday, October 21, for an engagement aimed at discussing issues affecting the youth and their contribution to national development.

The gathering, known as #MeetThePresident, brought together young people from across the country, including officials, social media influencers, musicians, actors, comedians and other figures in the entertainment industry.

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The engagement provides a platform for young people to interact with the Head of State on matters concerning their aspirations, challenges and their role in shaping the country's future.

Kagame last held a similar engagement with young people in May 2024, when he met members of the Rwanda Youth Volunteers at BK Arena. Discussions at the time focused on their concerns, aspirations and responsibilities as citizens.

During that meeting, the President urged young people to embrace hard work, pursue activities that improve the welfare of their families and contribute to national development.

He also called on them to preserve the country's cultural heritage through good conduct and to promote the proper use of Kinyarwanda in both speech and writing.

Kagame emphasised that all Rwandans share responsibility for building the country, urging young people to use their abilities and efforts to advance its development.

The engagement is expected to provide an opportunity for the President to hear directly from young people and discuss their expectations and responsibilities in the country's development.