Nigeria: Immigration CG Warns Officers Against Corruption, Vows Sanctions

The Comptroller-General of the Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS), Kemi Nandap, has warned officers against corruption and abuse of official processes, saying anyone found culpable will face the full weight of the law.

She also urged personnel to prioritise Nigerians seeking immigration services by improving service delivery and customer relations without compromising national security.

Nandap gave the warning while addressing officers and personnel at the Service's headquarters in Abuja, following President Bola Tinubu's approval of an 18-month extension of her service.

She said the Service must uphold transparency, accountability and professionalism, warning officers against actions capable of undermining its integrity.

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"Do not compromise the system, because any officer caught in such a situation will face the full wrath of the law. I promise you, and that is not an empty threat," she said.

The CG said the Service was people-centred and should ensure that Nigerians received efficient and courteous service.

"Now, more than ever, we must live up to that image. Do not forget that the bulk of what we do is people-centric. Our service delivery and customer service must always put Nigerians first," she said.

However, she cautioned that improving customer service must not come at the expense of security.

"But that does not mean we should compromise security. So, please, now more than ever, you must make sure you guard our processes properly and ensure that people are guided correctly," she added.

Nandap urged officers to educate applicants on immigration procedures and explain how they could access the Service's offerings, saying clear guidance would improve service delivery.

She spoke during a reception organised by personnel to welcome her following the presidential approval of her tenure extension.

Expressing appreciation for the reception, Nandap said she was surprised by the turnout of officers who lined up to welcome her.

"I was shocked when I came into the headquarters and saw the jubilation, with officers lined up to welcome me. I am overwhelmed," she said.