Nigeria: Ebola - Kano, Niger, Kaduna, Plateau, Kogi, Nasarawa Adopt Preventive Measures

Following the Ebola outbreak in the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja, many states, including those surrounding the capital city, have adopted proactive measures for the first time in 12 years.

LEADERSHIP reports that Kano, Niger, Kaduna, Plateau, Kogi, Ekiti, Nasarawa and other states are now activating measures they put in place in 2014 when the last outbreak was recorded.

Nigeria confirmed a new case of Ebola in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

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The Federal Government disclosed the case on Tuesday, 20 October 2026, following laboratory confirmation of the infection in a woman who recently arrived in Nigeria on an international flight from Uganda.

The patient had been admitted to a private hospital in Abuja, where she received treatment for several days before the diagnosis was confirmed.

The Coordinating Minister of Health and Social Welfare, Prof. Muhammad Ali Pate, disclosed this in a statement.

Kano State Centre for Disease Control (KNCDC) has activated its Public Health Emergency Operations Centre (PHEOC) following the Federal Government's announcement of an Ebola case in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

The development was disclosed in a public advisory issued by the centre's Director-General, Prof. Muhammad Adamu-Abbas, in Kano on Tuesday.

Adamu-Abbas said the centre was fully prepared and on high alert to respond to any eventuality, while urging residents to remain calm and observe preventive measures.

Ebola: Niger Activates Emergency Response, Deploys Surveillance Teams

The Niger State Government has deployed Local Government Disease Surveillance and Notification Officers (DSNOs) and response teams to strengthen contact tracing, clinical assessment and safe referral protocols following the reported Ebola case in Abuja and the identification of 44 contacts.

LEADERSHIP findings indicate that states bordering the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) could face an increased risk of the disease spreading if adequate preventive measures are not taken.

Consequently, the state Commissioner for Health, Dr Murtala Muhammad Bagana, said the Public Health Emergency Operations Centre (PHEOC) had been placed on heightened alert to prevent the disease from spreading into Niger State, which shares a boundary with the FCT.

He explained that the measures were precautionary and aimed at strengthening disease surveillance, early detection and the state's capacity to respond swiftly to any suspected case.

According to him, no case of Ebola has been detected in Niger State. However, the heightened state of preparedness followed the Federal Government's announcement on Tuesday confirming an Ebola case involving a traveller who had recently arrived from Uganda.

Bagana said the state's proximity to Abuja, coupled with frequent movement of people and the volume of trade between the two areas, made heightened vigilance necessary.

He said the Ministry of Health was working closely with the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control and Prevention (NCDC), the World Health Organisation (WHO) and other international partners to ensure the state was prepared to respond to any eventuality.

Ebola: Kaduna Steps Up Disease Outbreak Preparedness

The Kaduna State Ministry of Health has intensified efforts to strengthen preparedness and response to emerging and re-emerging diseases following the reported Ebola case in Abuja.

The ministry has activated all response pillars to enhance the state's readiness to tackle potential public health threats.

The measures were announced at a Rapid Response Team (RRT) meeting held on Wednesday, 21 October, which involved the ministry, other ministries, departments, and agencies (MDAs), and development partners.

The meeting focused on strengthening coordination and collaboration in disease surveillance, prevention and outbreak response.

Speaking at the meeting, the State Epidemiologist, Dr Jeremiah Daikwo, urged all response pillar leads to remain on standby and maintain a high level of alertness to ensure a swift response to any potential disease outbreak.

Daikwo emphasised the need for proactive planning, effective communication and prompt action to contain public health threats, noting that sustained preparedness was essential to protecting residents from emerging and re-emerging diseases.

He urged stakeholders across the various response pillars to maintain effective coordination and ensure that necessary measures could be implemented without delay whenever needed.

Ebola: Plateau Strengthens Surveillance At Airport, Motor Parks

The Plateau State Government has strengthened disease surveillance at airports, motor parks, and health facilities as part of efforts to prevent the spread of Ebola in the state.

The Commissioner for Health, Dr Nicolas Baa'mlong, disclosed this in an interview with LEADERSHIP in Jos while outlining the government's preparedness to contain the disease.

He said the state had begun taking preventive measures before the latest developments, adding that public enlightenment campaigns would be intensified to keep residents informed about the disease and how to prevent its spread.

Kogi Urges Calm, Vigilance Over Reported Ebola Outbreak

The Kogi State Ministry of Health has urged residents to remain calm but vigilant following reports of an Ebola outbreak in the neighbouring Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Abuja.

The ministry, in a public health advisory on the Ebola virus, urged residents to observe preventive measures and remain alert for possible symptoms of the disease.

The advisory, issued and signed by the Commissioner for Health and Coordinating Commissioner for Health, Dr Abdulazeez Adams Adeiza, stressed the importance of personal hygiene and adherence to public health guidelines to prevent the possible spread of the virus.

Adeiza urged residents to practise regular hand hygiene and avoid direct contact with body fluids, particularly where there are concerns about possible exposure to the virus.

Nasarawa Activates Ebola Preparedness Measures, Reactivates Isolation Centres

The Nasarawa State Government has put in place measures to prevent the outbreak of Ebola Virus Disease in the state, including reactivating isolation centres and circulating a public health advisory.

The Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Health, Dr Ibrahim Alhassan,l disclosed this in an interview in Lafia.

He said the department has developed an advisory which has been circulated to healthcare professionals and to the general public.

According to him, the state is setting up a task team, led by the State Epidemiologist, to ensure ongoing awareness-raising.

He explained that the team will engage the media as part of a sensitisation programme that will be flagged off by the Commissioner for Health at a press conference later in the week.

Ebola: Ekiti Issues Health Advisory, Rolls Out Preventive Measures

Ekiti State government has issued a Health Advisory on Ebola following the confirmed case of the dreaded disease in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

The advisory, conveyed through the Ministry of Health and Human Services, outlines what Ekiti citizens should do to prevent the dreaded disease and how to seek help.

Speaking in Ado-Ekiti, the state capital, on Wednesday, the Chief Press Secretary to the Governor, Mr Yinka Oyebode, said the state government is putting measures in place to prevent the spread of the disease to the state.

Parts of the measures include increased public awareness through engagement of stakeholders (Health workers, Community leaders, media officers, FBOs, CSOs and Traditional Rulers) on Ebola Virus Disease preventive measures and prompt reporting.

No Confirmed Cases Of Ebola Outbreak In Oyo - Commissioner

Oyo State government has assured residents that no confirmed case of Ebola Virus Disease (EVD) has been recorded in the state, stressing that proactive measures have been put in place to prevent and contain any potential outbreak.

Commissioner for Health, Dr Oluwaserimi Ajetunmobi, urged residents to remain calm, be vigilant, and adhere to recommended health and safety precautions.

The commissioner, who disclosed this on Wednesday during an interview with newsmen in her office, explained that the ministry had commenced preparations as far back as June 2026 to strengthen the state's readiness for potential outbreaks of Ebola and other infectious diseases, including diphtheria.

Ebola Scare: NBMA Offers Experts For FCT Containment Efforts

The National Biosafety Management Agency (NBMA) has offered to deploy its biosafety experts to support efforts to contain an imported case of Ebola virus disease confirmed in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), and has urged Nigerians to remain vigilant and avoid spreading unverified information about the outbreak.

The agency said its experts were available to assist the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control and Prevention (NCDC) and other relevant response teams in implementing biosafety and biosecurity measures to prevent further transmission.

The Director-General of NBMA, Dr Fatima Suleiman-Zuntu, gave the assurance on Wednesday, stressing the importance of coordinated action, public cooperation and strict adherence to established safety protocols in containing the disease.

She commended the Federal Ministry of Health and Social Welfare, the NCDC, the FCT Health Services Secretariat and their partners for their ongoing response to the reported case.

Suleiman-Zuntu said Nigeria's successful containment of Ebola in 2014 demonstrated the importance of preparedness, scientific evidence and collaboration among relevant institutions in responding to public health emergencies.

Ebola Threat: Senate Seeks Emergency Funds, Mandatory Screening at Entry Points

The Senate has called for mandatory health screening of all passengers arriving in Nigeria through international airports, seaports and designated land borders to prevent the importation of Ebola and other epidemic-prone diseases.

The upper legislative chamber also urged the Federal Government to release emergency funds from the Service-Wide Votes to strengthen the country's preparedness and response to the disease.

The resolutions followed a motion of urgent national importance sponsored by Senator Francis Faduyile, representing Ondo South, on the need to enforce compulsory health screening at all international entry points.

Moving the motion, Faduyile warned that Nigeria faced a high risk of importing Ebola amid an outbreak of the Bundibugyo strain in the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) and its spread to other African countries.

He said the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control and Prevention (NCDC) had rated the risk of Ebola importation into Nigeria as high.

The senator also recalled that a traveller brought Ebola into the country through the Lagos airport in July 2014, underscoring the need for stronger surveillance and preventive measures at international entry points.

Faduyile identified several gaps in Nigeria's screening arrangements, including restrictions on health declaration requirements for travellers from listed countries, inadequate Port Health personnel and equipment at some entry points, and an outdated legal framework governing quarantine services.

He further noted that Nigeria was already grappling with diseases such as Lassa fever, cholera and diphtheria, warning that another epidemic could place additional pressure on the country's healthcare system.

Under the resolutions, the Senate urged the Federal Ministry of Health and Social Welfare, the NCDC and Port Health Services to make health screening compulsory for all international passengers arriving in Nigeria.

The proposed measures include completing health declaration forms, conducting temperature checks, and screening for symptoms.

The chamber also called for enhanced screening of passengers who had visited or transited through affected areas within the preceding 21 days, regardless of their nationality or country of departure.

It further recommended exit screening for departing passengers during any declared public health emergency.

The Senate urged the Federal Ministry of Health and Social Welfare, the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria and the Nigeria Immigration Service to ensure that all international entry points were adequately staffed and equipped with trained Port Health officers, thermal scanners, personal protective equipment and isolation rooms.

It also called for the readiness of isolation and treatment centres across the 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory to ensure a coordinated response in the event of an outbreak.

Contributing to the debate, Senator Adamu Aliero, representing Kebbi Central, said many of the measures outlined in the motion were already being implemented by the relevant ministry.

He, however, stressed the need for caution and sustained efforts to prevent the disease from entering the country.

"Virtually all the prayers that have been canvassed, the ministry has started doing them," he said.

"We have to be very careful; let us do all we can to control this disease."

Similarly, Senate Chief Whip Tahir Monguno, representing Borno North, called for an amendment of the Quarantine Act to bring it in line with contemporary public health realities.

"There is the need for this parliament to amend the Quarantine Act of 1976 to bring it in tandem with existing realities," he said.

The motion, however, referred to the Quarantine Act of 1926 as the legislation governing Port Health Services and called for its replacement with modern public health legislation consistent with the International Health Regulations (2005).

The Senate also urged the Federal Government to provide adequate funding for the NCDC and Port Health Services in the 2027 budget and release outstanding funds owed to the relevant agencies.

In a separate resolution, lawmakers called for emergency funding through the Service-Wide Votes to support agencies involved in preventing and containing the disease.

Senate President Godswill Akpabio criticised what he described as a lack of seriousness in the aviation sector's response to the Ebola threat, urging relevant agencies to adopt more proactive measures.

"The nonchalance with which the aviation sector treated this, everybody must now wake up," he said.

"We have to be proactive; everybody must take part. If it spreads, it will be a major problem. This is a medical emergency, a very deadly one."

Akpabio stressed the need for coordinated action by government agencies to prevent an outbreak and protect public health.

Also supporting the motion, Senator Ekong Samson, representing Akwa Ibom South, said the urgency of the situation required greater attention to Nigeria's healthcare system.

"I want to pull my weight behind this motion because of its urgency, substance and importance," he said.

"We have to take our healthcare system very seriously, so we can protect ourselves."

Senator Sadiq Umar, representing Kwara North, also called for a coordinated, multi-agency response to prevent the spread of Ebola into Nigeria.

"Nigeria must not allow a single spread of Ebola; I think we should take this seriously," he said.

"We need a multi-agency approach so we can tackle this."

Ebola Virus Discovery: NOA Calls for Calm, Vigilance in Jigawa

The National Orientation Agency (NOA), Jigawa State Directorate, has called on the general public to remain calm and vigilant and to follow verified public health advice following the confirmation of one Ebola virus case in the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja.

The Director of NOA Jigawa State, Mallam Ahmed Tijjani Ibrahim, gave the advice as the confirmation of the Ebola case has thrown people into fear and prompted many questions about what measures should be taken.

He said the general public need not panic or be confused; all that is needed is to remain conscious, listen to authentic public health information, and abide by it.

Mallam Tijjani noted that Ebola prevention starts with accurate information, prompt reporting, and responsible personal action.

He assured the public that Nigeria successfully contained Ebola in 2014 and has the experience and systems to respond.

According to him, observing personal and environmental hygiene and avoiding contact with the blood and body fluids of anyone suspected of having Ebola, or with materials contaminated by such fluids, is essential.

Ebola: 44,000 Flights Monitored Since June, Says Presidential Task Force

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The Presidential Task Force on Ebola Preparedness, Virus Disease Preparedness and Emerging Public Health Threats has disclosed that about 44,000 flights have operated into and out of Nigeria since June, saying surveillance measures put in place helped facilitate the early identification of the imported Ebola case.

The Chairman of the Task Force and Chief of Staff to the President, Femi Gbajabiamila, disclosed this on Wednesday while speaking to journalists after an emergency meeting of the task force at the State House, Abuja.

Gbajabiamila said the task force had been working behind the scenes since its inauguration in June, with relevant government agencies collaborating to strengthen the country's preparedness and response to emerging public health threats.

He explained that the surveillance and identification procedures put in place by the Ministry of Health, the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control and Prevention (NCDC), and other relevant agencies contributed to identifying the index case.

"Since the issue of Ebola came up in June, there have been about 44,000 flights in and out of Nigeria. So, it's because of what the Ministry of Health, the task force and all the agencies have been doing. All hands have been on deck," he said.

According to him, the passenger with the disease did not initially show symptoms, which emerged four days after the woman arrived in Abuja.

He said the identification process and established protocols enabled the authorities to detect the case, adding that the development demonstrated the importance of sustained surveillance and coordinated action among relevant agencies.

Gbajabiamila assured Nigerians that the task force would strengthen existing measures where necessary and ensure more rigorous enforcement of public health protocols.

"The Task Force is on top of it. NCDC is on top of it; everyone is on deck. We must build community trust and avoid panic, but it's also important to state clearly that this is a collaborative effort between the government and the people," he said.

He urged Nigerians to cooperate with public health authorities and comply with relevant directives to support efforts to contain the disease.

Also speaking, the Coordinating Minister of Health and Social Welfare, Prof. Muhammad Ali Pate, said Nigeria had competent health authorities and surveillance systems capable of responding to the imported case.

Pate said the government was working with private hospital operators, immigration and aviation authorities, the Ministry of Interior and subnational actors to strengthen surveillance and response efforts across the country.

He disclosed that contact tracing was ongoing and that contacts of the index case were being isolated as part of measures to prevent further transmission.

"We have been conducting contact tracing diligently and isolating those contacts of the index imported case in this country. We will continue to do that," he said.

The minister added that the Federal Government, in collaboration with the World Health Organisation (WHO), the Africa Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (Africa CDC) and the NCDC, had activated the incident management system across relevant response areas.

According to him, hospital response capabilities had also been activated, while states were mobilising their preparedness and response plans.

Pate urged Nigerians to observe public health directives and avoid spreading misinformation or unverified reports that could trigger unnecessary panic.

He expressed confidence in the country's public health expertise, recalling the experience of Nigerian health professionals in containing the 2014 Ebola outbreak and in supporting responses in other countries.

The emergency meeting was attended by officials from the Nigeria Immigration Service, the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria, WHO, Africa CDC, the Federal Capital Territory health authorities and the State House Medical Centre, among others.

Some participants, including the Minister of Industry, Trade and Investment, Jumoke Oduwole, and the Lagos State Commissioner for Health, Prof. Akin Abayomi, joined the meeting virtually.