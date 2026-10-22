Nigeria: I Heard Miners Screaming Before They Died - Detention Facility Head

The officer in charge of the detention facility of the Niger State Command of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), Assistant Superintendent of Corps (ASC) Usman Isah Ndamaka, has admitted hearing detained miners screaming before their deaths but said he did not open their cell because he feared they would overpower him.

Ndamaka, who broke down in tears while testifying before the Judicial Commission of Inquiry, headed by Justice Mohammed Mohammed and established by the Niger State Government, apologised to the bereaved families and the people of the state over the deaths.

He admitted that the cell was overcrowded and that the detainees had been screaming, but said a shortage of personnel in the evening prevented him from opening the cell for fear that the detainees would overpower him.

Expressing remorse over the incident, he said: "I am very sorry for the deaths of the miners in my custody. It is unfortunate that this happened under my watch. I am pained, and it is very unfortunate that this happened. I am very sorry. I admit my mistake."

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He added: "The fear of being overpowered by the detainees prevented me from opening the cell door, despite hearing them screaming and shouting because of overcrowding and the heat inside."

Ndamaka recalled that the detainees arrived late in the evening during a heavy downpour, while the need to separate male and female suspects made it difficult to accommodate them in the other, less crowded cells.

He further told the commission that efforts to transfer some of the detained miners to the old command headquarters failed because the Mining Marshal rejected them.