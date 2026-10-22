Nigeria: Major General Julius Osifo Assumes Office As MPB Chairman, Pledges Prompt Payment of Military Pensions

Major General Julius Ehioze Osifo has assumed office as Chairman of the Military Pensions Board (MPB), pledging to ensure prompt, seamless and less bureaucratic payment of pensions, gratuities, arrears and death benefits to retired and discharged military personnel and families of deceased service members.

Osifo made the pledge yesterday during the Board's handing-over and taking-over ceremony, assuring military retirees and families of fallen personnel that their welfare would be a priority under his leadership.

He said his administration would focus on ensuring that eligible beneficiaries receive their entitlements promptly while maintaining safeguards against payments to unauthorised persons.

"My mission statement will be anchored on leading a Board that will prioritize all ways and means to ensure payments are prompt, accessed with seamless ease, less cumbersome, less beaucratic but with an overriding commitment to ensuring only the rightful recipients get their due entitlements."

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He added that "under my watch as Chairman, MPB our veterans and family members of deceased personnel will have cause to smile."

The new chairman identified the deployment of modern technology, proactive identification of beneficiaries in collaboration with the military services, prompt processing of benefits and stronger engagement with stakeholders as key strategies for achieving the objectives.

He also pledged to improve the capacity of Board personnel through practical, results-oriented training while upholding high ethical and professional standards.

Osifo said his vision was to strengthen the institution's technical capacity to improve pension administration and service delivery.

"My desired end state is to reposition the MPB to be technically proficient towards the optimization of my vision of prompt and seamless payments to veterans and families of fallen heroes," he stated.

On staff welfare, the chairman said he would provide a fair and supportive working environment to enable military and civilian personnel to develop their skills and contribute meaningfully to the Board's mandate.

"While I demand your commitment and dedication to duty, I assure you that as your commander, l will be fair and equitable to all. I will provide a level playing field and strive to create an environment for all to enhance their capacity and fully develop their potentials," he said.

Osifo brings experience in military finance, administration and strategic leadership to the position. Before his appointment, he served as Director-General of the Nigerian Army Finance Corporation.

He previously served as Deputy Director of Accounts at the Military Pensions Board in 2018, giving him prior experience in the institution.

His military career also includes appointments as Registrar, Deputy Commandant and Commandant of the Nigerian Army School of Finance and Administration, as well as Director of Finance at the Nigerian Armed Forces Resettlement Centre, Oshodi.

He was also the pioneer Chief J8 of Joint Task Force Operation HADIN KAI in Maiduguri. Between 2012 and 2015, Osifo served as Deputy Defence Attaché at the Embassy of Nigeria in Washington, DC, where he contributed to efforts to strengthen defence relations between Nigeria and the United States.

Academically, he holds a bachelor's degree in Economics, a master's degree in Economics from the University of Jos and a PhD in Finance.

His doctoral research examined defence budgeting and military operational capacity in Africa, with evidence from Nigeria.

He also attended Senior Executive Course 39 at the National Institute for Policy and Strategic Studies, Kuru, and has undertaken research on defence finance and terrorism, presenting his work at international forums.

In addition, Osifo serves as an adjunct professor at the University of Ibadan's Institute of Peace, Security and Humanitarian Studies, where he teaches conflict management, security and defence finance, and budgeting. He is also a Fellow of the Nigerian Institute of Management.

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Acknowledging the work of his predecessors, the chairman pledged to build on their achievements and called on officers, soldiers and civilian employees of the Board to work collectively towards fulfilling its mandate.

He described the task of repositioning the institution as a collective responsibility, stating, "All hands must be on deck for the actualization of my vision."

Osifo also expressed appreciation to the Chief of Army Staff, Lieutenant General Waidi Shaibu, for the confidence reposed in him, as well as the Chief of Defence Staff and the Minister of Defence for supporting his appointment.

He pledged to justify the confidence placed in him, saying, "I pledge to perform my duties with utmost dedication and commitment and to Service."

The Military Pensions Board is responsible for administering pension benefits to eligible retired and discharged Armed Forces personnel and the families of deceased military personnel.