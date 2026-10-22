Ethiopia: Who Protects the Protectors? Inside the Growing Danger for Ethiopia's Humanitarian Workers

Addis Abeba — When humanitarian workers travel to the field, they carry more than food, medicine, or information. They carry the hopes of people facing hunger, displacement, illness, and conflict. Yet, the danger increasingly exposes those delivering this assistance.

In Ethiopia, humanitarian workers have been killed, kidnapped, threatened, robbed, and caught in crossfire. Some have been abducted for ransom. Others have lost their lives while carrying out routine duties. These are not simply workplace accidents or unfortunate incidents. They raise serious questions about the protection of people who help others survive crises.

The question is simple: Who protects the people who protect others?

Ethiopia needs to move beyond telling aid workers to be careful. It needs a system that prevents avoidable harm, supports those affected, investigates serious incidents, and ensures that national and local responders are not left to carry the risks alone.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

From kidnappings to drone strikes

Consider the death of Mahelet Sitotaw Abera, a staff member of ORDA Ethiopia. On 20 June 2025, she was collecting humanitarian data in Angot District, North Wollo, when she was critically wounded during crossfire between government forces and non-state armed groups. She died later that day. The United Nations condemned her death and called for the protection of humanitarian personnel.

In 2024, Ethiopian NGO worker Yared Melese was abducted in North Wollo. His kidnappers demanded a ransom. His death was confirmed in August, according to The New Humanitarian's investigation.

The danger is not limited to national organizations. On 24 June 2021, three Médecins Sans Frontières (MSF) staff members--María Hernández Matas, Tedros Gebremariam Gebremichael, and Yohannes Halefom Reda--were killed in Tigray. In June 2026, MSF said the families had still not received the findings of a credible and impartial investigation. MSF's internal review had concluded that the clearly identified humanitarian workers were deliberately targeted.

These incidents are different. Mahelet died during crossfire, Yared was abducted, and MSF maintains that its colleagues were deliberately targeted. They should not be treated as legally identical. But each raises urgent questions about prevention, protection, and accountability.

No one should have to risk their life simply to help others survive."

The wider situation remains concerning. On 30 September 2026, the UN Resident and Humanitarian Coordinator in Ethiopia reported that at least ten humanitarian vehicles had been seized by armed groups between 2025 and 2026, with only two recovered at the time of the statement. The UN also expressed concern about incidents affecting aid personnel, humanitarian assets, and premises.

The global picture is equally troubling. According to the Aid Worker Security Database, 713 major incidents affecting aid workers were recorded in 2025, compared with 637 in 2024. A Reuters report published in August 2026 said that 907 aid workers were killed, injured, or kidnapped in 2025. These figures measure different aspects of violence and should not be confused: one counts recorded incidents, while the other counts people affected.

On World Humanitarian Day, 19 August 2026, the United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) warned that armed drones were changing the risks faced by humanitarian workers. OCHA reported that 350 aid workers were killed, 322 injured, and 235 kidnapped worldwide in 2025. It also reported that, during the first part of 2026, a further 82 aid workers had been killed, 97 injured, and 39 kidnapped. The message was clear: public condemnation alone is not enough. States and parties to armed conflict must respect international humanitarian law and ensure accountability for violations.

This threat has also become a direct concern in Ethiopia. On 20 September 2026, a humanitarian truck carrying approximately 41 tonnes of food assistance for internally displaced people in Sheraro, northwestern Tigray, was reportedly hit during drone strikes while travelling along a road in the region. Addis Standard reported the incident. The truck was transporting food intended for displaced families who depend on humanitarian assistance. Reports differed on the driver's injuries and how much of the cargo was lost, so those details should be treated cautiously.

The attack drew international concern. Human Rights Watch reported that the United States condemned the strike on the humanitarian convoy. The incident is a serious warning: when humanitarian transport is hit, the danger extends beyond the driver and the vehicle. Food supplies may be lost, deliveries delayed, and already vulnerable families left waiting for assistance. The available reports establish that the convoy was struck, but responsibility for the attack should not be asserted without reliable evidence.

The use of armed drones raises difficult questions for humanitarian protection. A vehicle carrying relief supplies may be exposed to attack even when it is travelling to support civilians. Humanitarian organizations must continually reassess security risks, protect staff and drivers, review routes and movement procedures, and ensure that personnel can stop a journey when conditions become unacceptable. But these measures cannot replace the responsibility of parties to a conflict to respect humanitarian personnel and relief operations under applicable international law.

Behind every statistic is a person, a family, and a community that may lose access to essential assistance. Ethiopia needs credible investigations into serious incidents, public accountability where appropriate, and practical measures to prevent attacks from happening again.

My Own Experience: Danger does not end when an incident is over

My concern about aid-worker safety comes not only from reports and statistics but also from what I personally experienced while travelling through a conflict-affected area.

On one occasion, armed men wearing military-style uniforms stopped several vehicles along the road. At first, we assumed they were government security personnel conducting a routine checkpoint inspection. We soon realized they were members of a non-state armed group impersonating security personnel.

They ordered all passengers to get off the vehicles and lie face-down in muddy water beside the road. We were forced to remain there, unable to raise our heads, fearing for our lives. When a woman and two male passengers objected to the order, one of the armed men shot them. All three died in front of us.

The armed men then took passengers' mobile phones, money, jewelry, watches, and other valuables. Several vehicles, including other buses, were looted.

When we were finally released, I discovered that I had lost my laptop, camera, tablet, clothing, and other belongings. More painfully, I lost months of humanitarian assessment data, photographs, field documentation, and research materials. Their loss disrupted my work and meant that valuable information gathered in the field could no longer be used without significant effort to recover or reconstruct it.

The effects went beyond material loss. I had witnessed three people being killed and feared for my own life. The experience reminded me that surviving a security incident does not mean its consequences end when the immediate danger passes.

I share this experience because incident reports cannot fully capture the human cost of insecurity. Behind the statistics are people whose lives, families, work, and sense of safety are changed forever. When aid workers are attacked or robbed, humanitarian operations and the communities depending on them can also suffer.

This must lead to action. Governments and parties to armed conflict must respect humanitarian personnel and their work. Humanitarian organizations and donors must provide realistic resources for staff protection, emergency support, and care for survivors and families. Serious incidents must be investigated, and those responsible must be held accountable where the evidence supports it.

Protecting aid workers is not simply about protecting organizations or projects. It is about preserving the lifeline between people in crisis and the assistance they need. No one should have to risk their life simply to help others survive.

Why do aid workers remain at risk?

There is no single explanation. In conflict areas, humanitarian workers may be caught in fighting, deliberately attacked, kidnapped for ransom, or threatened because their work is misunderstood or politicized. Vehicles, supplies, and equipment may also be seized.

Elsewhere, risks may arise from crime, extortion, administrative restrictions, community disputes, misinformation, or pressure from powerful local actors. The danger is not only about the threats workers face. It is also about how organizations prepare for them.

Three factors help explain why the same environment can be more dangerous for some workers than for others. First, "threat" refers to the possibility of harm, such as armed violence, kidnapping, or detention. Second, exposure concerns how often and in what circumstances workers encounter that threat. Third, vulnerability describes the factors that make harm more likely or make it harder to prevent and respond to an incident.

These are common elements of humanitarian security risk management. The Global Interagency Security Forum's Security to Go toolkit explains how aid organizations can assess risks and strengthen their security arrangements. For example, two organizations may operate in the same district, but one may have reliable communications, updated security information, and emergency medical arrangements, while the other lacks these resources. Their workers may face similar threats but have very different levels of protection.

Research and humanitarian security guidance also point to an important responsibility: organizations must consider the risks faced by different groups of workers, including national staff. The Global Interagency Security Forum's guidance on managing the security of aid workers with diverse profiles highlights the relationship between a worker's circumstances, their role, and their organization's responsibility to take reasonable steps to protect them.

A staff member may understand the risks and still feel unable to refuse a journey because a deadline is approaching, funding is limited, or a manager expects the activity to proceed. This is why security cannot depend only on an individual worker's judgment or courage.

A credible protection system must allow workers to raise concerns, delay travel, and stop an activity when the risks become unacceptable. Managers must take these concerns seriously, and workers must not be unfairly penalized for refusing an unsafe assignment.

This responsibility is also reflected in United Nations Security Council Resolution 2730 (2024), which calls on states and parties to armed conflict to respect and protect humanitarian personnel and comply with applicable international humanitarian law. Protecting aid workers requires both respect for these legal obligations and practical action by humanitarian organizations to reduce foreseeable risks.

Localization Without Resources: Shifting risk, not power

National and local organizations are often close to the communities they serve. Their staff speak local languages, understand social relationships, and can reach people whom others may struggle to reach. Their knowledge is an important humanitarian asset. But local knowledge does not make local responders invulnerable.

Localization must not mean that local people carry the risk alone."

National staffs continue living in conflict-affected areas when international colleagues relocate. Local NGOs are expected to maintain assistance in dangerous locations while decisions about budgets, program deadlines and security arrangements are made elsewhere.

Community volunteers, local health workers and informal responders face even greater challenges. They can be the first to respond to an emergency, yet have limited security training, insurance, emergency assistance or formal recognition. This does not mean that all international organizations provide adequate protection or that every national NGO lacks it. The issue is whether protection reflects the risks people actually face, rather than their job title, nationality or employer.

Global funding evidence makes this concern difficult to ignore. A May 2026 study by ODI found that just below 10% of international humanitarian funding reached local and national actors directly and indirectly in 2024. Only 3.8% reached them directly. The report also found that local actors often receive shorter, smaller, and more restricted grants than international counterparts. These are global figures, not Ethiopia-specific estimates, but they illustrate the wider financing problem.

When local organizations have limited funding for insurance, security management, emergency medical care and staff support, they struggle to protect the people expected to deliver assistance.

This is the localization paradox: local actors are encouraged to lead, but the money, authority and protection needed to lead safely may remain elsewhere.

As I argued in my earlier Addis Standard article, transferring responsibility to local organizations is not enough if resources and decision-making power do not follow. Localization must not mean transferring risk to local organizations while keeping control and protection resources elsewhere.

Public Trust, Community Acceptance: Important, but insufficient substitutes for protection

Humanitarian security often relies on three approaches: acceptance, protection, and deterrence. The Global Interagency Security Forum (GISF) identifies these as complementary elements of humanitarian security risk management.

Acceptance means building trust with communities and relevant local actors. Organizations explain who they are, why they are present, how assistance is selected, and how people can raise complaints. They listen to concerns and correct mistakes. Protection involves practical measures such as risk assessments, safe travel arrangements, reliable communications, staff training, and emergency plans. Deterrence aims to discourage attacks through appropriate engagement, legal consequences, and action by responsible authorities.

These approaches must work together. Community trust cannot replace practical safety measures, and neither can replace accountability. As GISF's guidance on community acceptance explains, acceptance requires sustained relationship-building and cannot be taken for granted.

In Ethiopia, elders, religious leaders, women's groups, youth representatives, customary institutions, and local volunteers may help identify tensions, correct misinformation, and resolve disputes before they escalate. When people believe assistance is being distributed unfairly, for example, clear eligibility criteria and accessible complaints processes can help address concerns before they threaten staff safety. The International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) highlights the value of listening to communities, sharing information, and creating opportunities for feedback.

Customary institutions, including the Gadaa system among Oromo communities, also offer lessons in mediation and collective responsibility. Their role must be understood in its specific context. Such institutions can contribute to trust, but they cannot guarantee safety or replace formal legal protection.

Acceptance is not equal for everyone. Shared language, religion, ethnicity, or local identity may help some workers build relationships, while others may face suspicion or discrimination. Women may also experience gender-based harassment and other risks linked to how they are perceived. Two workers performing the same task may therefore experience different levels of safety. Organizations must recognize these differences without stereotyping communities or expecting local leaders to put themselves at risk to protect aid workers.

Public perceptions also matter. People may question why some households receive assistance while others do not. Rumors, political accusations, and online misinformation can deepen suspicion and, in some circumstances, contribute to threats against humanitarian personnel.

Humanitarian Outcomes' Aid Worker Security Report 2025 examines the changing security environment for aid workers, including concerns about declining acceptance and hostile narratives. The ICRC's guidance on harmful information explains how false or misleading information can undermine trust and put humanitarian workers and affected communities at risk.

Humanitarian organizations must respond through transparency, accountability, and effective communication. They should explain assistance criteria, listen to complaints, and address legitimate criticism rather than dismiss it. Community radio, local-language discussions, schools, religious leaders, and trusted digital communicators can help explain humanitarian principles and why attacks on aid workers disrupt essential services.

Trusted local content producers could help deliver accurate, accessible messages to wider audiences. However, campaigns must avoid political propaganda, protect sensitive information, and ensure that sharing stories or images does not expose staff or communities to further danger. The aim is to encourage informed public discussion, not to silence criticism or portray every critical voice as hostile.

Awareness must also reach relevant government institutions, military personnel, and armed actors. Under applicable international humanitarian law, humanitarian relief personnel are entitled to protection in the circumstances set out in the relevant rules. Article 71 of Additional Protocol I to the Geneva Conventions addresses personnel participating in relief actions, while Rule 31 of the ICRC's Customary IHL Study sets out the customary rule on the protection of humanitarian relief personnel.

Public awareness alone is not enough. Training, engagement with authorities and military command structures, credible investigations, and accountability for violations must reinforce these legal obligations.

Ultimately, communities can help create a safer environment, and responsible communication can strengthen trust. But humanitarian workers must not be left to depend on goodwill alone. Community acceptance is one part of protection; the responsibility to respect applicable law, protect humanitarian personnel, and hold perpetrators accountable remains essential.

From legal promise to practical reality

International humanitarian law provides important protection for humanitarian relief personnel during armed conflict, subject to the applicable legal rules. The International Committee of the Red Cross identifies the protection of humanitarian relief personnel in customary international humanitarian law. In May 2024, the UN Security Council adopted Resolution 2730, calling on states and parties to armed conflict to respect and protect humanitarian personnel and to address impunity for violations.

These protections are not favors. They reflect legal obligations. However, having laws is not the same as enforcing them. Serious incidents must be documented and investigated through appropriate channels. Authorities and other relevant actors must fulfill their legal responsibilities, and employers must take reasonable steps to protect their personnel.

Not every death or attack automatically constitutes a war crime. Its legal classification depends on the facts and the applicable law. But uncertainty about classification should never become an excuse for failing to investigate. When a humanitarian worker is killed, kidnapped, or seriously harmed, families deserve answers. Colleagues need to know that the incident has been taken seriously. Other workers need to understand what happened and what will change to reduce the chance of another incident.

The continuing questions surrounding the killing of the three MSF colleagues in Tigray illustrate why accountability matters. Investigations should be credible, impartial, and consistent with applicable legal standards. Where evidence supports criminal responsibility, the appropriate authorities should pursue accountability through lawful processes. Silence leaves families without answers and weakens confidence that humanitarian workers will be protected.

From reporting to action

Many humanitarian organizations have procedures for reporting security incidents. But a reporting system is useful only if workers can use it safely and trust that someone will respond.

Some workers remain silent because they fear retaliation, blame, or reputational damage to their organizations. Others do not know where to report an incident or find that the available process is difficult to use in their language.

Public condemnation alone is not enough."

Ethiopia needs reporting channels that are confidential, accessible, and linked to clear procedures for response and follow-up. Workers should be able to report attacks, threats, harassment, and near misses--incidents that could have caused harm but did not. Reporting should connect affected people to medical care, psychosocial support, legal advice, and emergency assistance where needed. It should also help organizations identify weaknesses and change unsafe practices.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Ethiopia Aid and Assistance By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Sensitive information must be protected. Details about staff, affected communities, confidential sources, and operational movements should not be shared more widely than necessary. Before establishing a new national platform, humanitarian organizations should map the reporting and support mechanisms that already exist. The goal should be to close gaps, improve coordination, and make support easier to access--not create another system that frontline workers cannot use.

What should Ethiopia do now?

Ethiopia needs a practical approach that brings prevention, protection, reporting, support, and accountability together. It should build on existing humanitarian coordination structures and give national and local organizations a meaningful role in shaping decisions. Five steps are essential.

First, agree on minimum protection standards. Humanitarian organizations should have clear procedures for risk assessment, travel decisions, communications, emergency response, and information security. Staff must know who has the authority to stop an unsafe activity.

Second, fund protection properly. Donors and international partners should recognize security management, insurance, training, emergency medical care, and staff well-being as legitimate costs of humanitarian work. Partnership agreements should specify who is responsible for these costs and how support will be provided. Local organizations should not be expected to manage serious risks without adequate resources.

Third, make reporting safe and useful. Organizations should provide confidential reporting channels, local-language options where needed, clear referral pathways, and documented follow-up. Lessons from incidents and near misses should lead to practical improvements.

Fourth, support affected workers and their families. Medical, psychosocial, legal, and financial assistance should be available after serious incidents. Support should extend to families when workers are killed or seriously harmed. It should not end when public attention moves elsewhere.

Fifth, strengthen investigation and accountability. Serious incidents should be documented and referred to appropriate authorities or mechanisms. Findings should be communicated when legally appropriate and safe to do so. Investigations should help establish what happened, identify responsibility where evidence permits, and inform measures to prevent recurrence.

Civil society networks could help bring national organizations together, identify common protection gaps, advocate for fair funding, and develop practical minimum standards. Existing coordination and localization structures offer a starting point.

Any national framework should clarify responsibilities, protect confidential information, include community-based responders, and have sustainable funding. It should also monitor whether protections are actually reaching the people who need them.

The government and relevant authorities, parties to armed conflict, humanitarian employers, donors, UN agencies, and international partners all have roles to play. No single organization can guarantee safety, but each should be accountable for the responsibilities within its control.

Conclusion: Silence offers no protection

The deaths of Mahelet Sitotaw Abera, the three MSF colleagues, and other humanitarian workers must not become routine stories that are remembered for a few days and then forgotten. Nor should kidnapping, extortion, threats, and harassment be accepted as the normal cost of delivering assistance.

In my earlier Addis Standard article, I highlighted the dangers facing humanitarian workers. The need to act remains urgent. Protection is not simply about telling staff to be careful. It is about whether organizations make safe decisions, donors provide realistic resources, workers can report incidents without fear, survivors and families receive support, and serious cases are properly investigated.

It is also about recognizing that humanitarian workers do not all experience insecurity in the same way. National staff, volunteers, women, and workers from marginalized communities may face specific risks that general security policies fail to address. A credible protection system must make these differences visible and respond to them fairly.

Ethiopia's humanitarian response depends on people who travel to difficult places, gather information, deliver supplies, and support communities in crisis. They should not have to choose between doing their jobs and protecting their lives. The test of a protection system is not how many policies it has written. It is whether those policies help keep people safe, whether workers trust the system, and whether institutions act when harm occurs.

Localization must not mean that local people carry the risk alone. It must mean stronger local leadership, fairer resources, community-informed protection, shared responsibility, and accountability for protecting the people who protect others. AS

Editor's Note: Nigussie Tefera is the Humanitarian Forum Coordinator and HIV Program and Community-Led Monitoring Coordinator at the Consortium of Christian Relief and Development Associations (CCRDA). He specializes in humanitarian action, governance, social accountability, community engagement, and consortium project coordination. He can be reached at nuqussiet@gmail.com