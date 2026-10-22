Nigeria: Ebola Scare At National Assembly As Senators Refuse to Shake Hands

Senate President Godswill Akpabio revealed on Wednesday that several lawmakers declined to shake hands with him upon arrival at the National Assembly, citing heightened fears surrounding reported cases of the Ebola virus in the country.

Akpabio disclosed the experience during a Senate debate regarding a motion to declare a national state of emergency over the public health threat.

He remarked that the cautious stance taken by his colleagues underscores the gravity and urgency with which the outbreak must be addressed.

The parliamentary session took a lighthearted turn when Senator Adams Oshiomhole raised a motion praying that any senator absent from Wednesday's proceeding be placed under immediate quarantine before being permitted back into the chamber.

Oshiomhole argued that the preventive measure was necessary as a safeguard for those present, noting that the travel history and whereabouts of absent lawmakers could not be immediately verified.

Presiding over the debate, Akpabio concurred with Oshiomhole's safety concerns.

He subsequently directed that medical testing kits be stationed at the entrance of the Senate chamber to screen all incoming lawmakers before entry.