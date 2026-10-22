Liberia Orders Heightened Ebola Screening Amid Regional Concerns

MONROVIA -- The Ministry of Health has ordered health facilities, border entry points, public buildings and other institutions across Liberia to immediately strengthen health screening and enforce infection prevention measures amid growing concerns over Ebola in the region.

In a press release issued Wednesday, Oct. 21, the ministry cited a reported confirmed Ebola case in Nigeria and an ongoing Bundibugyo Ebola outbreak as reasons for reinforcing preventive measures nationwide.

The directive requires health facilities, government institutions and other public establishments to establish functional handwashing stations equipped with soap and water or appropriate hand sanitizers at their entrances.

The ministry also instructed institutions to conduct health screenings, including assessments of symptoms and relevant travel or exposure histories, in accordance with national health guidelines.

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It emphasized that temperature checks alone are insufficient to identify suspected Ebola infections, underscoring the need for comprehensive screening procedures.

Under the directive, institutions must strictly observe hand hygiene protocols, ensure the proper use of personal protective equipment, maintain environmental cleanliness and safely dispose of potentially infectious waste.

Health facilities and relevant institutions have also been instructed to immediately separate individuals suspected of having Ebola and report such cases to County Health Teams and the public health authorities for appropriate intervention.

The ministry said suspected cases must be referred through designated channels to ensure safe handling and reduce the risk of possible transmission.

To strengthen compliance, the ministry has directed facility administrators, county health authorities, border officials and institutional managers to implement the preventive measures without delay.

They are also required to ensure the availability of adequate infection prevention and control supplies, including protective equipment and sanitation materials.

Additionally, the ministry instructed responsible authorities to organize refresher training for frontline personnel to strengthen their ability to identify suspected cases and respond appropriately.

Institutional managers have been directed to promptly report shortages of essential supplies, operational challenges and other gaps requiring additional government support.

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The ministry emphasized that early detection, prompt reporting and adherence to infection prevention procedures remain central to Liberia's preparedness efforts.

It urged members of the public to remain vigilant, observe recommended hygiene practices and cooperate with health workers and other authorities implementing the measures.

The ministry also assured the public that timely and accurate information would continue to be provided through official government communication channels.