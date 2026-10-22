Nigeria Has Measures in Place to Contain Ebola - Pate

The Minister of Health and Social Welfare, Professor Muhammad Ali Pate, has assured Nigerians that the federal government has put measures in place to contain a reported imported case of Ebola and prevent its spread within the country.

Pate gave the assurance to State House correspondents after a meeting with the Chief of Staff to the President, Femi Gbajabiamila, at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

He said the government was collaborating with Uganda, adding that contact tracing and other containment measures were underway to prevent the virus from spreading to the wider population.

"All I can tell you is that we are collaborating with our sister African nation of Uganda. What is important is that we have found this one case. We are doing contact tracing, and we are putting containment measures to ensure that it doesn't go into our population," the minister said.

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Pate urged Nigerians to remain vigilant but avoid panic, expressing confidence in the country's public health institutions and their capacity to respond to the situation.

He recalled Nigeria's experience in managing the 2014 Ebola outbreak, noting that the country had competent public health authorities capable of responding to public health emergencies.

"The federal government has competent authorities to be able to deal with this. We have done it in 2014, and we have good public health institutions. Nigerians should be reassured. We must be vigilant, but not panic," he said.

The minister also cautioned Nigerians against spreading misinformation and unverified reports, urging the public to rely on information from trusted public health sources.

He assured that the government would continue to provide updates as more information became available.

According to him, the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control and Prevention (NCDC) has activated its incident management system, with relevant personnel working round the clock to coordinate the response.

Pate added that a task force was also active as the government continued to implement measures aimed at containing the case.

He said the reported case was imported and that the authorities were taking steps to prevent further transmission.

The minister, however, pledged that the government would inform Nigerians if there were any significant changes in the situation.

"If the situation changes, we'll come out and inform Nigerians," he said.

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He urged citizens to remain calm, stay vigilant and follow public health guidance as the authorities continue their response.