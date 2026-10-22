Nigeria: Enugu Begins Surveillance At Airport, Council Areas to Curtail Ebola Spread

An official explained that the intensified surveillance followed the recently confirmed case of Ebola in Abuja and the ongoing outbreak of the disease in parts of Africa.

The Enugu State Government has begun intensive disease surveillance across the 17 local government areas of the state and at the Akanu Ibiam International Airport, Emene, to prevent the spread of Ebola in the state.

The Commissioner for Health in Enugu State, George Ugwu, disclosed this during a press conference in Enugu on Wednesday.

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Mr Ugwu, a professor, explained that the intensified surveillance followed the recently confirmed case of Ebola in Abuja and the ongoing outbreak of the disease in parts of Africa.

The commissioner stressed that there was no confirmed case of Ebola Virus Disease in Enugu at the moment.

He added that the Enugu State Government has been vigilant and prepared because of the state's "strategic position as a major travel and commercial hub" connecting the South-east with other parts of Nigeria and the international community through the airport.

The official said the state government, through the Ministry of Health, has been undertaking preparedness activities in collaboration with federal agencies, including the Federal Ministry of Health, the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control, and the airport authorities.

"Specifically, the State has intensified disease surveillance across the 17 local government areas of Enugu State and strengthened coordination with relevant agencies and partners.

"Surveillance activities around the Akanu Ibiam International Airport are also being strengthened in collaboration with Port Health Services and other relevant stakeholders," he said.

Mr Ugwu said the government was further maintaining its Rapid Response Teams and relevant technical personnel on standby, while measures were being reviewed to ensure prompt response in the event a confirmed case was identified.

"Public awareness and risk communication activities are also being strengthened to ensure that members of the public receive accurate and timely information," he said, assuring that his ministry would continue to work with other federal agencies to prevent possible Ebola spread in the state.

Warning to private health facilities, professionals

Mr Ugwu called on all public and private health facilities across the state to remain on heightened alert and maintain a high index of suspicion for suspected cases, particularly among persons with relevant travel or exposure history.

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"I urge all health facilities to cooperate fully with the Enugu State Ministry of Health and other response agencies, as early detection and prompt notification are critical to preventing transmission," he said.

The commissioner urged all healthcare workers in Enugu State to recognise that they are the first line of defence in protecting our communities and strictly observe infection prevention and control measures.

"The public is advised to maintain good hand hygiene, avoid contact with the body fluids of sick persons, seek medical attention promptly when necessary, and report suspected cases to the appropriate health authorities," he added.