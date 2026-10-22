Nigeria: Ebola - One Imported Case Does Not Mean Nigeria Is Experiencing Outbreak - WHO

He urged Nigerians to remain calm, stay informed and follow advice from public health authorities.

The World Health Organisation (WHO) has urged Nigerians to remain calm, noting that one confirmed case of Ebola does not mean the country is experiencing an outbreak.

WHO Regional Director for Africa, Mohamed Janabi, gave the reassurance in a video message posted on his X account on Wednesday night.

"One imported case does not by itself mean that Nigeria is experiencing an Ebola outbreak," Mr Janabi said.

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Mr Janabi said the agency is working with the Nigerian government and other partners to investigate the case, trace contacts, conduct laboratory testing, implement infection prevention and control, and protect health workers and communities.

He urged Nigerians to remain calm, stay informed and follow advice from public health authorities.

"There is no benefit in fear or misinformation," he said. "What helps is early reporting, cooperation with the health authorities, and reliable information from reliable sources."

Nigeria confirms case

Nigeria confirmed its first case of Ebola Bundibugyo virus disease on Tuesday after a woman who recently travelled to the country was diagnosed at a private hospital in Abuja.

The woman developed symptoms after arriving in Nigeria and is currently receiving treatment in isolation in the Federal Capital Territory.

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control and Prevention (NCDC) has activated its incident management system, while health authorities have begun contact tracing. The 44 identified contacts include healthcare workers, patients, caregivers and travel contacts.

The Nigerian government said the case is currently being treated as an imported infection rather than community transmission.

WHO said Nigeria's response demonstrates the importance of early detection and rapid public health action in preventing further transmission.

"Africa has considerable experience in responding to Ebola," Mr Janabi said, adding that when cases are detected early, and contacts are followed closely, transmission can be stopped or interrupted.

Expert raises diagnosis concern

Meanwhile, virologist and Chairman of the West African National Academy of Scientists, Oyewale Tomori, raised concerns about the time taken to confirm the Nigerian case.

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Speaking on Arise TV on Wednesday night, Mr Tomori said the gap between symptom onset and Ebola confirmation should prompt health authorities to strengthen their diagnostic response.

He said health workers should have a higher index of suspicion when treating travellers from areas where Ebola is circulating, rather than initially treating symptoms as more common illnesses such as malaria.

"If I hear somebody is coming from a country where Ebola is going on, or close to where Ebola has occurred, my first thought would be, is there Ebola?" he said.

Mr Tomori also urged authorities to prepare for the possibility that additional cases could emerge among the 44 contacts currently being monitored.

DRC outbreak continues

The Nigerian case comes amid a large Ebola outbreak in the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC), where the Bundibugyo virus has continued to spread.

According to the European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control (ECDC), the DRC reported 9,552 confirmed cases and 4,602 related deaths as of 19 October, based on data up to 18 October.

The outbreak has affected 66 of 178 health zones across eight provinces, with Ituri remaining the most affected province.

Kenya has also recorded imported cases linked to the DRC outbreak, with health authorities reporting nine confirmed cases as of 20 October.

Mr Janabi said the evolving situation in the DRC is a reminder for countries across Africa to maintain strong surveillance, laboratory readiness and rapid response capacity.