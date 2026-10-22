Nigeria: Plateau Youth Coalition Backs SSS, Rejects Calls to Halt Security Operations

The coalition rejected calls for the removal of the SSS State Director, Paul Damian, and the discontinuation of joint security operations, alleging that the campaign against the agencies is aimed at undermining efforts to tackle insecurity in the state.

A coalition of indigenous youth groups in Plateau State has defended the State Security Service (SSS), the Mobile Police Force and the state security outfit, Operation Rainbow, against allegations of bias and misconduct, urging the federal government not to discontinue their operations.

The coalition also called for an investigation into alleged collusion between some military personnel and armed groups operating in the state.

The groups made their position known at a press conference in Abuja on Wednesday, where they accused the petitioners and individuals circulating a video on social media of attempting to discredit the security agencies and undermine ongoing operations against armed groups in Plateau State.

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Speaking on behalf of the coalition, Dalyop Mwantiri, president of the Berom Youths Moulder-Association and Coordinator of Indigenous Youth Nationalities in the Northern Zone, said the group suspected an ulterior motive behind the campaign against the security agencies, particularly the SSS State Director, Paul Damian.

"The Plateau State Coalition of Indigenous Youth Bodies smells a rat in the ongoing campaign of calumny orchestrated against the person of the Director, Operations of the DSS, the Mobile Police Force and the Plateau State security outfit, Operation Rainbow," Mr Mwantiri said.

The coalition was responding to a petition dated 5 October, signed by Mudahid Abdullahi on behalf of the Plateau chapters of the Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association of Nigeria (MACBAN), the Gan Allah Fulani Development Association of Nigeria (GAFDAN), the Fulbe Youth Development Association (FUYODA) and other groups.

According to the coalition, the petition accused the SSS of biased and discriminatory operations against Fulani communities and alleged that the agency was responsible for killings and abductions of Fulani residents, cattle rustling, the poisoning of cattle and shootings of cows.

The coalition also referred to a video circulating on social media that allegedly portrayed the SSS, the Mobile Police Force, and Operation Rainbow as acting against the state's peace interests, while presenting the Nigerian Army as the only security agency operating in line with the petitioners' expectations.

Mr Mwantiri said the petition and video were intended to distort the situation in Plateau State and mislead the Federal Government and the public.

The coalition identified five alleged objectives behind the campaign, including intimidating Mr Damian, discrediting the security agencies, disrupting joint operations, discouraging intelligence sharing and portraying the Nigerian Army as the only effective force in addressing insecurity in the state.

It argued that the joint operations had produced results, including the arrest of suspected leaders of armed groups and a reduction in attacks on communities and the destruction of crops.

According to Mr Mwantiri, the coalition had documented at least 152 hamlets, villages and communities allegedly affected by attacks and displacement.

"Since the commencement of joint operations involving the DSS, Mobile Police Force and Operation Rainbow, the Indigenous Youth Bodies and, indeed, all other peace-loving Nigerians have come to be more aware that the practice and sinister motive behind grazing cattle with batches of militants, bandits as well as terrorist elements carrying lethal weapons and attacking hamlets, villages and communities is a strategy of war and forceful occupation of territory," he said.

He denied that the SSS director or the agency was involved in the alleged killing, poisoning or rustling of cattle.

"To the best of our knowledge, Mr Paul Damian, the Director of DSS and, indeed, his agency, is not involved in killings, poisoning and/or rustling of cattle," he said.

Mr Mwantiri added that the coalition had witnessed incidents in which security agents intercepted cattle grazing on farms belonging to residents and detained them pending the identification of those responsible.

The coalition also claimed that armed groups had repeatedly attacked security personnel deployed to protect communities in the state.

It cited an attack on a SSS base at Nding Sesut, Fan district, in Barkin Ladi Local Government Area on 1 June 2026, and another attack on Tanjol and Tarai villages in Jol community on 23 August 2026, during which it alleged that two DSS officers were killed and their weapons taken.

The coalition further alleged that Mobile Police officers were killed in attacks on Dares and Kwi villages in Bokkos and Riyom local government areas, respectively, about two weeks before the press conference.

It also recalled the killing of David Babale, an assistant superintendent of police and operations officer with Operation Rainbow, whom it said was ambushed near a military checkpoint around Rakok village, on the outskirts of Barkin Ladi.

The group said SSS personnel had also sustained fatal injuries in separate ambushes at Kantoma and Alohgom in Mangu Local Government Area while responding to distress calls from communities under attack.

The coalition called for an investigation into allegations of unprofessional conduct, compromise and collusion involving some military personnel and armed groups.

Mr Mwantiri said the video portraying the Nigerian Army as the only effective security force should also be investigated.

"The Coalition of Indigenous bodies 'smell a rat' such as the one in the video that prefers the Nigerian Army against the transparent and effective operations mounted by the DSS and other security agencies calls for thorough investigation," he said.

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It also alleged that groups linked to the violence were raising ₦20 million to fund media campaigns and court actions intended to frustrate security operations. It did not provide evidence to support the allegation.

The coalition warned against any attempt to discontinue the joint operations, saying such a move could undermine efforts to protect vulnerable communities.

"If Mr President and, indeed, other Federal authorities give in to this ploy or are cajoled into surrendering to terrorists and cunning manipulations of detractors, then let it be abundantly known that there is no hope for peace and tranquillity on the Plateau and, indeed, Nigeria," Mr Mwantiri said.

The group urged President Bola Tinubu and other Federal authorities to sustain the operations and opposed any arbitrary removal or redeployment of Mr Damian.

It said the SSS, Mobile Police Force, Operation Rainbow and local vigilantes should be encouraged to intensify lawful operations against armed groups.

"The protection of innocent lives must take precedence over every personal, organisational or political interest," the coalition said.

Plateau State has experienced recurring attacks, killings and displacement, amid tensions involving farming and pastoralist communities, armed groups and competing claims over land and security.