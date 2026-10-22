Nigeria: Ebola - Medical Laboratory Scientists Urge Virtual Campaigns Ahead of 2027 Elections

The Association of Medical Laboratory Scientists of Nigeria (AMLSN), Kaduna State Branch, has advised political parties to campaign virtually to minimise physical contact amid the Ebola outbreak.

Mr Turman Benjamin, Chairman of the association in Kaduna gave the advice on Thursday in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Kaduna.

Benjamin recommended social media, text messages, telephone calls and virtual meeting platforms such as Zoom and Google Meet as alternatives to physical political rallies.

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He said the approach would reduce unnecessary contact and help minimise potential exposure while health authorities worked to contain the outbreak.

Benjamin urged the Kaduna State Government to intensify public awareness, trace any contacts linked to the confirmed case and ensure adequate protective equipment for healthcare workers.

He advised residents to avoid unnecessary physical contact, including handshakes and hugs, and observe appropriate hygiene measures.

The medical laboratory scientist said Ebola could be transmitted through direct contact with the blood and other bodily fluids of infected persons.

He also urged the public to avoid handling the bodies of suspected or confirmed Ebola victims without appropriate training and protective equipment.

Benjamin said only trained and properly equipped personnel should handle such bodies to reduce the risk of infection during burial preparations.

He called on the government to provide hospitals with adequate personal protective equipment, including gloves and other appropriate protective gear.

According to him, laboratory testing is essential to confirm Ebola because its early symptoms can resemble those of other illnesses, including malaria and typhoid fever.

Benjamin further advised the public to exercise caution when handling or consuming wild animals that could carry infectious diseases.

He urged the media to intensify public education on Ebola transmission, prevention and the importance of seeking prompt medical attention when symptoms develop.

The chairman also called for vigilance among healthcare workers and members of the public, stressing the importance of early detection and effective infection prevention measures.

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The NAN reports that the Federal Government has confirmed one case of Ebola disease in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Abuja, with 44 close contacts identified for monitoring to prevent further transmission.

The patient, a woman who recently arrived in Nigeria on an international flight from Uganda, was admitted to a private hospital in the FCT, where she received treatment for several days before the diagnosis was confirmed.

The woman has since been placed in isolation and is receiving medical care, while health authorities have commenced contact tracing to identify and monitor people who may have been exposed to the virus.(NAN)