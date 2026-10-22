Nigeria: Troops Rescue Four Kidnapped Victims in Zamfara, Kebbi

22 October 2026
Vanguard (Lagos)
By Kingsley Omonobi

Troops of Sector 2, Operation Fansan Yamma, have rescued four kidnapped victims during separate intelligence-led operations in Zamfara and Kebbi states as the military intensifies efforts to combat terrorism and kidnapping across the North West.

According to the Army, the victims were rescued on Wednesday, October 21, 2026, in Maru Local Government Area of Zamfara State and between Bena and Sawade in Kebbi State.

"In Zamfara, troops rescued Mansur Shehu, 25, and Kadijat Haruna, 49, following a response to a reported terrorist incident on farmland across a river in Binoni Marafa, Maru LGA.

"In Kebbi, troops conducted a search-and-rescue operation after receiving reports of suspected terrorists moving with kidnapped victims from Dupindu Village, Kanya District, Danko-Wasagu LGA.

"The operation secured the freedom of Jimoh Su-Arege, 35, and Kalahe Danjuma, 41, who were subsequently handed over to the Seriki of Dipindu.

"The military said troops have continued to intensify patrols and surveillance across affected communities to strengthen security, dominate operational areas and deny criminal elements freedom of action.

"The successful operations highlight Operation Fansan Yamma's sustained efforts to rescue abducted persons, disrupt terrorist activities and restore peace across Zamfara and Kebbi states," the military said.

Read the original article on Vanguard.

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