Nigeria: Abiodun Salutes New Alaperu of Iperu-Remo, Seeks Peace, Unity, Dev't

press release

The governor urged the traditional ruler, who ascended the throne on 17 October 2026, to promote peace, unity and inclusive development in the ancient kingdom.

Ogun State Governor, Prince Dapo Abiodun, has congratulated Oba Taiwo Adenaike Ogunbona, Fibigbuwa IV, on his ascension to the throne of Alaperu of Iperu-Remo, urging him to promote peace, unity and inclusive development in the ancient kingdom.

Oba Ogunbona ascended the revered throne of his forefathers on Saturday, 17 October 2026.

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In a congratulatory message issued on behalf of his family, the Ogun State Government and the people of the state, Abiodun described the monarch's emergence as the beginning of a new chapter in the history of Iperu-Remo.

The governor said the development reflected the enduring strength of traditional institutions, the richness of the state's cultural heritage and the collective aspirations of the people for peace, unity, progress and development.

Abiodun, who described himself as a proud son of Iperu Akesan Land, said the monarch's ascension was a moment of pride and celebration for the community, as well as a reminder of the collective responsibility to preserve its cherished customs, traditions and cultural values.

He noted that the throne came with the responsibility of preserving the kingdom's heritage, fostering harmony among the people and providing purposeful traditional leadership that would advance the welfare and development of the community.

The governor expressed confidence that Oba Ogunbona would bring his experience, wisdom and commitment to bear on the responsibilities of the throne, adding that his reign would strengthen unity among the people and inspire renewed efforts towards the kingdom's growth and prosperity.

Abiodun also urged the monarch to promote peaceful coexistence, encourage inclusive development and strengthen collaboration among the traditional institution, government and the people.

He prayed for God's guidance, wisdom, sound health and strength for the monarch, wishing him a long, peaceful and prosperous reign.

The governor expressed hope that Oba Ogunbona's reign would usher in unprecedented development in Iperu Akesan Land and leave a lasting legacy of honour, unity and progress for generations to come.