Liberia: Education Minister to Lead Liberia Delegation for Canada Partnership Talks

Liberia's Minister of Education, H.E. Dr. Jarso Maley Jallah, will lead a delegation of government officials to Toronto, Canada, for the Liberia-Canada Education, Investment and Partnership Roundtable scheduled for Wednesday, October 28, 2026.

The Office of the Liberia Trade and Investment Commissioner in Canada announced that the invitation-only roundtable will bring together representatives of the Government of Liberia, Canadian institutions, development partners and private-sector stakeholders to explore practical partnerships supporting Liberia's education priorities.

The delegation will also include Hon. Samuel A. Stevquaoh, Minister of State for Presidential Affairs and Chief of Staff to the President, and Dr. Augustine Konneh, Senior Advisor to the President.

Discussions during the roundtable will focus on school infrastructure, technical and vocational education and training (TVET), digital education, teacher training, university partnerships and innovative financing.

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The objective is to identify opportunities for Canadian expertise, institutional cooperation and investment to support Liberia's education sector and broader development priorities under the Government's ARREST Agenda.

The meeting is expected to provide an opportunity for Liberian and Canadian stakeholders to explore practical areas of cooperation that could contribute to the development of Liberia's education system.

Meanwhile, the Office of the Liberia Trade and Investment Commissioner has called on the Liberian diaspora in Canada to support efforts to promote the roundtable and strengthen relations between the two countries.

The Office has requested the support of the Federation of Liberian Associations in Canada (FLAC), Liberian Associations in Canada (LAC), community leaders and representatives across Canada's provinces and territories to disseminate the announcement through their respective networks.

The Office recognized the important role of the Liberian diaspora in strengthening Liberia-Canada relations and advancing national development.

During the delegation's visit, Hon. Samuel A. Stevquaoh may also have an opportunity to engage members of the Liberian community in Canada.

However, the Office clarified that any such engagement remains subject to confirmation, adding that further details will be communicated through its official channels once arrangements are finalized.