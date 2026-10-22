Liberia: UN Women Warns Digital Divide Could Leave Liberian Girls Behind

The United Nations Entity for Gender Equality and the Empowerment of Women (UN Women) has called for increased investment in digital education for Liberian girls, warning that limited access to computers, internet connectivity, and digital skills could exclude many young women from the country's emerging digital economy.

Dr. Yemi Falayajo, Deputy Country Representative of UN Women, made the call while delivering the keynote address at the launch of the Liberia Girls Can Code and Artificial Intelligence (AI) Initiative 2026.

Speaking on the theme, "Bridging the Digital Gender Gap: Preparing Liberian Girls for the Future of Work," Falayajo described the initiative as an important step toward ensuring girls have equal opportunities to participate in technological advancement and national development.

She cautioned that closing the digital gender gap requires more than providing computers and internet access. Girls also need practical training, mentorship, confidence-building opportunities, and pathways to further education and employment.

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Falayajo said many girls in rural Liberia possess the intelligence and ambition to succeed in technology but lack the resources and opportunities to develop their abilities.

She illustrated the challenge by describing a 14-year-old rural girl who is academically gifted and curious about technology but has never used a computer because of limited access.

Introducing such a girl to coding, she said, could build her confidence and equip her to develop digital solutions to problems affecting her community.

"Technology is not just something people create. It is something she can create too," Falayajo said, urging girls to see themselves as innovators rather than merely consumers of technology.

She cited UNICEF data indicating that 90 percent of adolescent girls and young women aged 15 to 24 in low-income countries do not use the internet. She also referenced UNESCO figures showing that women account for 35 percent of graduates in science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (STEM).

Falayajo urged the government, development partners, private-sector institutions, parents, and communities to make digital education more accessible, affordable, and safe. She stressed that girls must also be protected from online harassment and abuse.

Education Minister Dr. Jarso Maley Jallah said the initiative adapts the African Union-supported African Girls Can Code initiative to Liberia's national context.

Jallah disclosed that discussions with UN Women Country Representative Comfort Lamptey began in 2024 to create opportunities for Liberian girls to acquire technology skills and participate more fully in the digital economy.

She said the program would reach beyond Monrovia, particularly targeting girls with limited access to technology education.

According to Jallah, coding teaches critical thinking, perseverance, and problem-solving, while the initiative's success should be measured not only by the number of girls trained but also by whether they retain their skills and access further learning and employment.

She identified mentorship, internships, continued access to digital devices, and reliable internet connectivity as essential to sustaining the program's impact.

Meanwhile, Assistant Education Minister for Technical and Vocational Education and Training Nathaniel K. Cisco disclosed that the initiative had received more than 2,300 applications, demonstrating strong interest in digital education among young Liberians.

Cisco said the first phase is expected to train 600 girls across five counties, with subsequent phases planned to expand participation. The program targets junior secondary, senior secondary, and college-level students, without requiring previous coding experience.

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Participants will receive training in digital literacy, coding, artificial intelligence, robotics, cybersecurity, innovation, and entrepreneurship. Team-based projects will also encourage them to develop solutions to challenges in their communities.

Cisco said the broader goal is to prepare girls for technology careers, business ownership, and job creation.

The Liberia Bank for Development and Investment (LBDI) has committed to providing internship opportunities for participants as they complete the program, helping connect classroom training with practical work experience.

Organizers said special attention would be given to girls outside Monrovia who face barriers including limited access to computers, electricity, affordable internet, and technology mentors.

Jallah encouraged participants to remain persistent, describing coding errors as opportunities to learn and strengthen their problem-solving abilities.