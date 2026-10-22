Ghana: Prosecute Persons Who Threaten Land Defenders - a Rocha Ghana

THE Deputy National Director of A Rocha Ghana, Mr Daryl Bosu, has called for the immediate prosecution of persons who threaten, harass or intimidate residents and land defenders in mining-affected communities across the country.

He said the growing use of threats and violence to silence farmers and community members who resisted illegal and unregulated mining constituted a serious violation of human rights.

Mr Bosu made the call at a press conference in Accra yesterday on the theme: "Time to sound the alarm on escalating human rights abuses in Ghana's mining communities."

He said residents in several mining communities had reported threats, intimidation and attacks after challenging mining operators who entered their lands without consent.

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"Farmers who visit the site face threats and intimidation, with miners reportedly firing warning shots to prevent them from confronting the oppression," he said.

Mr Bosu said some miners allegedly told communities that reports to the authorities would yield no results.

"There are instances where miners have practically told communities that, look, we are going to mine in your farm or even in your community. If we report, nothing will happen," he said.

He described the development as worrying, saying it reflected a breakdown in community security and the failure of security agencies to respond promptly to complaints.

Mr Bosu said in some cases, residents who lodged complaints with the police were asked to provide transportation or other support before officers could visit their communities.

He, therefore, urged the Ghana Police Service and other security agencies to protect communities exposed to irresponsible mining and to prosecute those responsible for threats and intimidation.

Mr Bosu said the intimidation formed part of a wider pattern of abuses, including the destruction of farmlands, pollution of water bodies and displacement of farmers.

He cited cases in Kontukrum, near Dunkwa-on-Offin, where galamsey operators allegedly destroyed access paths to farmlands, leaving harvested produce to rot.

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He said open pits had also cut some communities off from one another, trapping farmers who could not return home after visiting their farms.

At Kenyasi Number Two, he said illegal mining was destroying the Densu River, the community's only source of water, despite reports to traditional authorities and the police.

Mr Bosu further said wastewater discharged from illegal mining sites at Israel Number One had been released onto cocoa farms, destroying harvests and denying farmers access to their lands.

He said A Rocha Ghana, the Nature and Development Foundation, WACAM and the Network of Legal Advocates for Land and Human Rights had petitioned the Ghana Police Service to investigate intimidation, threats and farmland destruction in galamsey-affected communities.

He said the organisations had also submitted a criminal complaint to the District Police Commander at Konongo over an incident at Petransa in the Ashanti Region, where a 61-year-old cocoa farmer was allegedly chased from her farm by a man brandishing a cutlass.

Mr Bosu said investigations established that persons entered the land and began mining without the farm owner's consent, destroying portions of the cocoa farm.

"We cannot accept a situation where communities are expected to surrender their land, livelihoods, water and safety in the name of mining," he said.

He urged the government to resource the Commission on Human Rights and Administrative Justice and the National Commission for Civic Education to investigate violations and ensure access to justice for affected communities.