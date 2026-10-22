Nigeria: CAF Opens Media Accreditation Window for 48th CAF Ordinary General Assembly 2026 in Nigeria

The Confédération Africaine de Football ("CAF") has opened the Media Accreditation window for the 48th CAF Ordinary General Assembly 2026, scheduled to take place in Nigeria on Saturday, 21 November 2026.

The Assembly, to be hosted at the Bola Ahmed Tinubu International Conference Centre in Abuja, will bring together representatives of CAF's 54 Member Associations and key stakeholders.

As one of the most important events on CAF's annual calendar, the Ordinary General Assembly provides a platform for Member Associations to review the organisation's activities, consider key institutional matters and contribute to decisions shaping football across the continent.

The accreditation window will close on Tuesday, 03 November 2026.

Media interested in covering the 48th CAF Ordinary General Assembly 2026 in Nigeria, can apply via the CAF Media Channel.

All applications are subject to confirmation, which will NOT be on a first-come, first-served basis.

Successful applicants will be notified and provided with further information in due course.

For more information on the 48th CAF Ordinary General Assembly 2026, please visit www.cafonline.com.

Further Enquiries:

CAF | Communication Department

communications@cafonline.com