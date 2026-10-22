Liberia Turns to Rwanda for Governance Lessons

KIGALI — A Liberian government delegation has begun a study tour in Rwanda to examine the country's local governance system, public financial management and citizen participation mechanisms as Liberia seeks to strengthen decentralization and improve service delivery across its 15 counties.

The delegation comprises officials from the Ministry of Finance and Development Planning (MFDP), Ministry of Local Government, Governance Commission and United Nations Development Programme (UNDP).

The October 18-29 mission is being coordinated by Rwanda Cooperation, an institution established to share Rwanda's development experiences and locally developed solutions with other countries.

The visit comes as Liberia continues efforts to implement its decentralization agenda, strengthen local government institutions and improve the management of public resources to ensure that development benefits reach communities nationwide.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

Speaking during the opening engagement, Liberia's Head of Delegation and Deputy Minister for Local Government, Edward Mulbah, said the mission provides an opportunity to learn how Rwanda rebuilt its institutions following the 1994 Genocide against the Tutsi and translated its recovery into a broader national development program.

He noted that Liberia, which emerged from 14 years of civil conflict in 2003, continues to face challenges in ensuring that economic growth, public investment and natural resource wealth translate into tangible improvements in citizens' living conditions.

Mulbah acknowledged progress in establishing local governance structures but stressed the need to strengthen their capacity to respond effectively to public needs.

"We have gold, we have diamonds, we have bauxite, and we have the ocean of affection. But how can we translate these resources into benefits for our people?" he asked.

He emphasized that Liberia must draw practical lessons from countries that have successfully strengthened local institutions and improved public service delivery.

Liberia's decentralization program is guided by the Local Government Act of 2018 and related policy frameworks designed to transfer greater administrative responsibilities to local authorities, encourage citizen participation and strengthen accountability in public resource management.

However, challenges remain in institutional capacity, local revenue mobilization, budgeting, development planning and the effective delivery of essential services.

Welcoming the Liberian delegation, Rwanda Cooperation Chief Executive Officer Richard Niwenshuti said the institution was established to facilitate the exchange of Rwanda's development experiences through South-South and triangular cooperation.

He disclosed that since its establishment in 2018, Rwanda Cooperation has hosted delegations from more than 70 countries to share experiences in governance, public financial management, digital transformation and social protection.

Niwenshuti attributed Rwanda's recovery and development to national unity, clearly defined development priorities, institutional accountability and the adoption of locally developed solutions informed by international experiences.

Among the initiatives being presented to the Liberian delegation is Imihigo, Rwanda's performance-contract system, which links agreed development targets to the performance of public officials and institutions.

The delegation is also examining Umuganda, a community participation initiative that promotes collective public work and citizen involvement in local development.

Additionally, participants are studying Rwanda's digital government platforms, which are designed to improve access to public services and strengthen administrative efficiency.

According to the organizers, the engagements will provide insights into how Rwanda coordinates development planning across different levels of government, monitors institutional performance and encourages citizens to participate in decisions affecting their communities.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Liberia Governance Rwanda By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

The mission will also examine how administrative responsibilities, financial resources and accountability mechanisms are distributed between central and local government institutions.

As part of the study tour, the Liberian delegation is expected to hold discussions with Rwanda's Ministry of Local Government, Ministry of Finance and Economic Planning and other relevant institutions.

The engagements will focus on fiscal decentralization, local administration, public sector performance and community-driven development.

Lessons gathered during the visit are expected to inform Liberia's ongoing efforts to strengthen its decentralization framework, improve coordination between national and local authorities and build the capacity of county administrations to manage public resources effectively.

The study tour is scheduled to conclude on October 29, 2026.- Press Release