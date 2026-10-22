Liberia: Can Beijing's Success Story Work for Monrovia?

BEIJING — As Liberia struggles to overcome decades of infrastructure deficits, limited industrialization and dependence on raw material exports, a 21-member delegation of Liberian journalists visiting China is examining whether Beijing's development model could offer practical solutions to the country's longstanding economic challenges.

The question has emerged during a 14-day international media capacity-building seminar organized by the Chinese government, bringing together Liberian journalists to study China's development experience, modernization policies and advances in digital communication.

While participants have expressed admiration for China's rapid industrialization and infrastructure expansion, discussions have also centered on whether similar strategies could be adapted to Liberia's economic, political and institutional realities.

The seminar, which focuses on media development, international communication and China's modernization experience, has exposed participants to policies that Chinese officials credit with transforming the country into a major global manufacturing and economic power.

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Training sessions have covered Global Communication in the Digital and Artificial Intelligence Age, Constructive Journalism for Global Development, Chinese-Style Modernization and international cooperation in the cultural and media industries.

Throughout the discussions, participants have sought to understand how China used industrial policies, infrastructure investments and state-led development initiatives to expand manufacturing, stimulate economic growth and improve living standards.

For Liberia, the central question is whether aspects of those policies could help address persistent development challenges more than two decades after the end of its civil conflict.

Despite possessing substantial natural resources, including iron ore, rubber, gold and timber, Liberia continues to depend heavily on the export of primary commodities, with limited domestic processing and manufacturing capacity.

Poor road connectivity, unreliable electricity and inadequate industrial infrastructure remain major obstacles to expanding local production, attracting investment and improving access to markets.

These challenges have featured prominently in discussions among the visiting journalists, particularly as they examine China's approach to linking infrastructure development with industrial production and rural economic transformation.

Following classroom presentations, the delegation toured several rural Chinese communities to observe how national development policies are being implemented at the local level.

The visits provided practical insights into how communities have developed economic activities around agriculture, tourism, manufacturing and other locally available resources.

Participants observed how infrastructure improvements, investment in local enterprises and the promotion of community-based industries have contributed to economic diversification in some rural areas.

The experience prompted further discussions about Liberia's potential to develop similar initiatives, particularly in agriculture, agro-processing and small-scale manufacturing.

One area of particular interest was China's investment in road networks and transportation infrastructure, which has helped connect agricultural communities with urban markets and industrial centers.

For Liberia, inadequate road infrastructure continues to increase transportation costs, limit market access for farmers and discourage investment in rural communities.

During the discussions, participants examined how improved road connectivity could help reduce the cost of moving agricultural produce from rural counties to major commercial centers, including Monrovia.

They also considered the importance of reliable electricity, technical training and access to financing in supporting domestic industries.

However, the discussions highlighted the need to consider differences between China and Liberia, including economic size, available financial resources, institutional capacity and governance systems.

The journalists explored whether Liberia could adopt selected elements of China's development experience without attempting to replicate the entire model.

Among the issues raised was the need for development strategies that reflect Liberia's economic circumstances while encouraging greater domestic production, private-sector participation and sustainable investment.

The exchange comes as Liberia seeks to strengthen economic cooperation with China in areas including infrastructure, agriculture, education and trade.

China has remained an important development and commercial partner for Liberia, with Chinese-backed projects contributing to infrastructure development and other sectors of the economy.

For the visiting journalists, the seminar has provided an opportunity not only to study China's achievements but also to examine the policies, investments and institutional arrangements behind its economic transformation.

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Participants expressed appreciation to the Chinese government for organizing the training and facilitating visits to communities where development initiatives are being implemented.

They also expressed hope that lessons from the program could contribute to broader national discussions on Liberia's development priorities, particularly infrastructure connectivity, agricultural commercialization and industrial growth.

While China's development experience offers examples of how coordinated investment and economic planning can support transformation, applying those lessons in Liberia would require policies suited to the country's resources, institutions and development needs.

The central challenge remains whether Liberia can translate lessons from its international partnerships into practical reforms that expand domestic production, create employment and improve living conditions.

For the Liberian delegation, the experience has raised a broader question: Can Liberia move beyond studying successful development models abroad and begin implementing policies capable of producing measurable results at home?