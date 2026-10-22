Liberia: INCHR Hails Afl's Dismissal of Soldier for Brutalizing Female Civilian

The Independent National Commission on Human Rights (INCHR) has strongly condemned the brutalization of a young Liberian woman by a member of the Armed Forces of Liberia (AFL), while commending the army's leadership for moving quickly to dismiss the accused soldier from service.

In a major human rights statement released Tuesday in Monrovia, the Commission said any act of violence, abuse, intimidation, or degrading treatment against civilians by security personnel is a "serious affront to human dignity, the rule of law, and the fundamental rights and freedoms" guaranteed under Liberian law.

But in a sharply worded expansion of its position, the INCHR stressed that administrative dismissal must not be mistaken for justice

The Commission, through its Acting Chairperson Cllr. Mohammed E. Fahnbulleh said the AFL's decision to dismiss the implicated officer is an important and commendable first step toward institutional accountability.

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"This action sends a clear and necessary message that misconduct, abuse of power, and brutality by members of the security sector will not be tolerated in a democratic Liberia," the Commission stated.

However, the INCHR warned that Liberia risks entrenching a dangerous culture of impunity if military dismissal becomes the ceiling of accountability for crimes against civilians.

"Dismissal from military service must not be treated as the end of accountability. It is administrative action, not criminal accountability," the Commission argued.

Legal Demands: Medical Care, Protection, and Criminal Prosecution

The INCHR laid out a three-pronged legal demand to the Government of Liberia, the Ministry of National Defense, and the justice sector:

The Commission demanded that the AFL bear full legal and financial responsibility for the victim's recovery. This, it said, must include not just emergency treatment, but the total cost of follow-up medical care, surgery or rehabilitation for physical injuries, trauma-informed psychological counseling, psychosocial support, and long-term mental health services for emotional harm.

This obligation, the INCHR noted, is grounded in Chapter III, Articles 11 and 12 of the 1986 Constitution of Liberia, which guarantee the right to personal liberty, protection from cruel, inhuman and degrading treatment, and in Liberia's obligations under the African Charter on Human and Peoples' Rights and the International Covenant on Civil and Political Rights.

The Commission called for enforceable measures to protect the victim from intimidation, harassment, retaliation, stigmatization, or any further harm. It insisted her dignity, privacy, and safety must remain central to all state actions.

Furthermore, beyond medical care, the victim is entitled to appropriate legal remedies and reparations for the harm suffered, in accordance with Liberian law.

The INCHR called on the Liberia National Police, the Ministry of Justice, and the relevant County Attorney and courts to ensure a credible, independent, and timely criminal investigation and prosecution. If the act constitutes assault, aggravated assault, or other crimes under the Penal Law of Liberia, the accused, now a civilian after dismissal, must face the full weight of the civilian criminal justice system without delay.

Politically, the incident strikes at the heart of Liberia's post-war security sector reform. The AFL, rebuilt after the civil war as a "Force for Good," depends on public trust.

"The security sector bears a heightened responsibility to respect, protect, and uphold human rights. They are entrusted with the duty to protect the public, not to subject civilians to violence, humiliation, or degrading treatment," the Commission said.

"Any abuse of that authority undermines public confidence in security institutions, weakens the rule of law, and reverses gains made in civil-military relations."

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Human rights analysts say the AFL leadership's swift dismissal is a test of the Boakai administration's stated zero-tolerance policy for abuse by security forces. Failure to prosecute criminally, they argue, would send a conflicting signal that soldiers can brutalize civilians and simply lose their job.

The INCHR said it will continue to monitor the case within its statutory mandate, document developments, and advocate for full accountability.

"The Commission expects the relevant authorities to demonstrate, through concrete and timely action, that allegations of abuse by security personnel are treated with the seriousness they deserve," the statement concluded.

The Ministry of National Defense and the AFL Chief of Staff are yet to disclose the identity of the dismissed soldier, the location of the incident, and whether the case file has been formally turned over to the Ministry of Justice for prosecution.