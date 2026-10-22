Liberia: Education Ministry Warns Against Arbitrary Teacher Transfers

Deputy Education Minister for Instruction, Amos Armah Fully, has warned school administrators against arbitrary teacher transfers, unauthorized fee collection, inflated enrollment figures, and poor financial accountability, calling for stronger supervision and compliance with Ministry of Education policies.

Fully issued the warning during a two-day visit to Maryland County, where he engaged education stakeholders on teacher management, classroom performance, school finances, educational data, and the regulation of private schools.

He emphasized that administrative decisions must follow established procedures, while teachers and school administrators must demonstrate professionalism, transparency, and accountability in performing their responsibilities.

Fully said teacher transfers must be recommended through appropriate administrative channels, submitted to the Ministry of Education, reviewed by the Department of Instruction, and authorized before implementation.

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He explained that transfers may be necessary to improve school performance, address persistent misconduct, or resolve serious conflicts between school personnel and surrounding communities. However, he cautioned administrators against making unilateral decisions based on personal disagreements, stressing that personnel matters must be handled fairly and in accordance with established procedures.

The Deputy Minister also urged County Education Officers (CEOs) and District Education Officers (DOs) to strengthen school supervision through regular visits and consultations with principals and teachers.

He reminded principals that leadership positions do not give them the right to mistreat teachers, emphasizing mutual respect and cooperation as essential to effective school management.

Fully also criticized teachers who reportedly absent themselves from work without approval, fail to prepare lesson plans, or do not use classroom time effectively. He encouraged teachers to improve their professional competence through research, lesson preparation, and further education.

During the visit, Fully disclosed plans to introduce a teacher-licensing system intended to verify academic qualifications and professional training before individuals enter the teaching profession. The proposed initiative is expected to strengthen professional standards and ensure that teachers possess the necessary qualifications to perform their duties.

However, no implementation date or comprehensive framework was announced during the visit. Fully encouraged teachers to pursue further education and professional development, urging them to use the Ministry's website to identify scholarship opportunities and other educational programs.

The Deputy Minister also reaffirmed the government's policy of free and compulsory education from kindergarten through sixth grade, warning school registrars against collecting money from pupils in those grades, including advance examination fees.

He urged education officers to monitor compliance and ensure that unauthorized charges do not create financial barriers for parents and guardians.

For grades seven through twelve, Fully called on CEOs and DOs to strengthen oversight of funds collected by schools and ensure that administrators account for the money received. He encouraged school authorities to direct available resources toward legitimate institutional needs, including furniture, maintenance, classroom repairs, stationery, and instructional materials.

Fully further cautioned school registrars against inflating enrollment figures or maintaining separate sets of records. He called for accurate student registration, including daily enrollment totals, pupils' gender, ages, and years of birth, emphasizing that reliable data is essential for the annual school census and national education planning.

Accurate figures help authorities determine staffing requirements, identify resource gaps, and plan the distribution of classrooms, desks, textbooks, and other instructional materials.

The engagements also highlighted plans to establish two education data hubs in Maryland County, reportedly at the Central Education Office in Harper and Lee County High School. The proposed facilities are expected to centralize education statistics and support planning and administrative decision-making. However, no operational timeline or detailed implementation arrangements were provided.

Fully also criticized district education officials who reportedly approve private-school operating permits without physically inspecting facilities or verifying information submitted by applicants.

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He said applicants must apply through District Education Offices and complete a 35-question questionnaire covering school administration, facilities, teachers' qualifications, and sources of funding for staff salaries. He expressed concern about schools receiving permits despite inadequate facilities, including proper washrooms.

At the same time, delays in processing private-school applications were raised during the engagements. The Deputy Minister's concerns underscored the need for timely decisions without compromising inspections and regulatory standards.

The visit also highlighted a reported discrepancy involving teachers who contribute money but allegedly do not receive their expected benefits.

Fully indicated that the matter would be referred to the Ministry's Senior Management Team for consideration. Details concerning the teachers affected, amounts involved, and nature of the benefits were not established during the engagements.

The Deputy Minister's visit underscored the need for stronger supervision, reliable school records, transparent financial management, professional discipline, and fair administrative decisions.