Liberia: Govt Validates National Priorities to Secure MCC Compact Eligibility

The Government of Liberia has intensified efforts to sustain the country's eligibility under the Millennium Challenge Corporation (MCC) framework, as the Ministry of Finance and Development Planning (MFDP) convenes stakeholders to validate national priorities and strengthen coordination around the country's compact development process.

The four-day Framework Validation Retreat, organized through the MFDP's MCC Eligibility Office, runs from October 21 to 24, 2026, in Gompa City, Nimba County, under the theme, "Sustaining the Momentum: Validating Liberia's Pathway from Scorecard to MCC Compact Eligibility."

The retreat brings together stakeholders for discussions on Liberia's performance, national priorities and the collective actions required to maintain progress under the MCC eligibility framework.

The engagement comes as Liberia advances preparations for a proposed second MCC compact, following the MCC Board of Directors' December 2024 decision to select the country as eligible to develop a new compact. The ongoing process requires sustained government commitment, institutional coordination and continued collaboration with the MCC.

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Opening the retreat, Atty. Sondah Geepea-Wilson, Team Lead of the MCC Eligibility Office, emphasized the importance of stakeholder participation in advancing Liberia's eligibility objectives.

Speaking on behalf of Finance and Development Planning Minister Augustine Kpehe Ngafuan, the Acting Deputy Minister for Economic Management and the MCC Eligibility team, Geepea-Wilson welcomed participants and expressed appreciation for their participation in the three days of interactive knowledge-sharing and learning planned as part of the engagement.

She acknowledged that the information provided to participants before the retreat had been limited, attributing the communication challenges to technical difficulties encountered during the planning and coordination process.

"We acknowledge that the information shared may not have been as comprehensive or timely as expected," Geepea-Wilson said, apologizing for any inconvenience and thanking participants for their patience and understanding.

Despite the challenges, she said the gathering offered an important opportunity for stakeholders to work together toward shared objectives.

"Over the next three days, we anticipate constructive dialogue, the exchange of ideas, and thoughtful contributions of all participants," she said, encouraging attendees to share their perspectives, ask questions and offer practical recommendations.

Geepea-Wilson stressed that Liberia's progress under the MCC framework would depend on effective coordination, active participation and a common understanding of the issues affecting the country's eligibility.

She urged participants to approach the discussions with teamwork, mutual respect and a commitment to achieving tangible results.

The retreat is expected to provide a platform for stakeholders to reflect on national priorities, identify areas requiring stronger coordination and develop recommendations to support Liberia's continued engagement with the MCC.

The eligibility discussions take place alongside the government's efforts to develop a second MCC compact, with electricity infrastructure and mining-sector reforms identified as major priorities for the proposed partnership.

According to recent government briefings, the proposed compact is expected to explore investments in electricity transmission infrastructure, including the expansion, rehabilitation and construction of transmission facilities. The process is also examining reforms to electricity-sector governance to encourage private-sector participation and improve service delivery.

In the mining sector, the government is pursuing reforms intended to strengthen the legal and regulatory framework, improve the country's capacity to negotiate mining agreements and protect Liberia's national interests.

These priorities are part of the broader compact development process and should be distinguished from the separate work of monitoring Liberia's performance under the MCC eligibility scorecard.

Also speaking at the retreat, Joe Salbie, Assistant Program Management Officer, discussed Liberia's historical engagement with the MCC and the importance of maintaining progress under its eligibility framework.

Salbie highlighted the distinction between the MCC Eligibility Office and the MCC Compact Office, noting that the two have different responsibilities within the broader process.

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The eligibility process involves assessing a country's performance against established policy indicators, while compact development focuses on identifying and designing projects intended to address development constraints and support economic growth.

He cautioned that securing eligibility alone should not be treated as the final objective, stressing the need for continued performance and cooperation among government institutions and other stakeholders.

Salbie called on participating institutions to recognize their respective responsibilities and contribute to sustaining Liberia's progress.

The MCC Eligibility Office has previously emphasized the importance of coordination among government institutions to strengthen performance across the corporation's 22 policy indicators.

The retreat is therefore intended to reinforce national ownership of the process, improve communication among stakeholders and support a coordinated approach to Liberia's eligibility and compact development objectives.