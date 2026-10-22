Ghana: Subri Forest Reserve Under Siege · 20 Suspected Illegal Miners Arrested in FC Crackdown

Takoradi — THE Forestry Commission (FC) has arrested 20 suspected illegal miners during a surprise operation at the Subri Forest Reserve at Essaman in the Wassa East District of the Western Region.

The operation, conducted on Sunday by Rapid Response Teams from Asankragwa, Tarkwa, Takoradi and Enchi, also led to the destruction of several structures used for illegal mining, the Western Regional Manager of the FC, Nana Bosompim, has said.

Briefing The Ghanaian Times after the exercise here yesterday, Nana Bosompim said the operation formed part of renewed efforts by the Commission to reclaim forest reserves that had become hotspots for illegal mining.

He said the suspects had been handed over to the Regional Police Command for custody. Read More.