Ghana: GCB Bank Hosts Investor Seminar to Strengthen Ghana-Asia Trade, Investment Links

22 October 2026
Ghanaian Times (Accra)

GCB Bank, Ghana's number one bank, has brought together business leaders, prospective investors and key investment institutions at the GCB Afro-Asia Investor Seminar, creating a platform to connect businesses of Asian origin with investment opportunities across Ghana.

Held under the theme "Bridging Markets, Building Futures," the seminar provided participants with valuable insights into Ghana's investment landscape, regulatory environment and growth opportunities across key sectors of the economy.

Representatives from the Ghana Investment Promotion Authority (GIPA) and the Ghana Free Zones Authority (GFZA) shared practical guidance on the investment landscape, incentives, market entry requirements and the support available to businesses seeking to establish or expand operations in Ghana.

Participants also gained deeper insights into opportunities in sectors including mining, manufacturing, agribusiness, infrastructure and pharmaceuticals, helping them identify potential areas for investment and partnership.

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GCB Bank's Research and Strategy team presented an overview of Ghana's economic and industry outlook, while the bank highlighted investment prospects and financing solutions available to support businesses pursuing cross-border trade and investment.

Discussions also explored the role of strategic banking partnerships in helping investors navigate new markets and scale their operations. The need for responsible and ethical business practices was encouraged and reiterated among investors.

Speaking during the seminar, the Head of SOE and Afro-Asia Banking at GCB Bank, Aurelia Baaba Odame, said the initiative reflected the bank's commitment to fostering stronger economic ties between Ghana and Asian markets.

"Ghana presents significant opportunities for businesses looking to expand, diversify their markets and establish new commercial partnerships. Our role is to help investors understand the local landscape and connect them to the right banking solutions and institutional support needed to succeed. Through our Afro-Asia Banking department, we are building long-term relationships that support businesses throughout their growth journey in Ghana," she said.

The seminar forms part of GCB Bank's broader strategy to strengthen trade and investment linkages between Ghana and Asia by connecting investors with credible market information, relevant institutions and trusted banking support.

As Ghana's number one bank, GCB combines deep local market knowledge with an extensive nationwide presence to support businesses operating across sectors. Through its dedicated Afro-Asia Banking department, the bank provides tailored support to businesses seeking to establish, grow or expand their presence in Ghana.

The engagement reaffirmed the importance of collaboration between investors, regulatory institutions and financial partners in driving sustainable business growth and unlocking new opportunities for economic development.

Photo caption: Participants in the programme.

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