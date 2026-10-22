Nigeria: Ebola - Nigerians Link Outbreak to Government's 2027 Election Plans

The announcement has triggered scepticism among some Nigerians online, with some questioning whether the case could be connected to political activities ahead of the 2027 elections.

Following the confirmation of an Ebola case in Abuja, some Nigerians on X have linked the development to the federal government's plans for the 2027 general elections, questioning the timing of the outbreak and its handling of the case.

The comments include claims that the government could use the disease as a pretext to restrict movement, affect political gatherings or influence voter turnout ahead of the elections.

The federal government on Tuesday confirmed that a woman who recently arrived in Nigeria on an international flight from Uganda tested positive for Ebola and is receiving treatment in isolation at a private hospital in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

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Authorities said 44 close contacts had been identified, including healthcare workers, patients, caregivers and travel contacts, and are being monitored as part of efforts to prevent further transmission.

The announcement has triggered scepticism among some Nigerians online, with some questioning whether the case could be connected to political activities ahead of the 2027 elections.

One X user, @xikonex, claimed that the government could impose movement restrictions after Christmas, alleging that such measures could prevent Nigerians from travelling to their polling areas.

"APC and Bola Tinubu are planning to use Ebola to restrict Nigerians' movement immediately after Christmas," the user wrote, alleging that the aim would be to prevent people from voting.

Another user, @funnycrown6, urged Nigerians to remain vigilant ahead of the elections, saying: "Nigeria's health must never become a tool for political propaganda. Our lives are not campaign strategies."

@AnthonyOnyeGuy also questioned the timing of the development, writing: "Conveniently happening 2 months to a general election."

Another user, @Franeb, similarly alleged that the government could impose restrictions under the guise of containing Ebola, writing that "Bola Tinubu wants to lock down Nigeria in the name of Ebola."

Comparing 2014 response

Some Nigerians also compared the current response with Nigeria's handling of the 2014 Ebola outbreak, when Liberian-American Patrick Sawyer became the country's index case after arriving in Lagos.

@N6oflife6 wrote that Nigerians knew the identity of the 2014 index case and the hospital where he was treated, but claimed that the government had provided less information about the current patient.

"Ebola has happened under BAT. Two days now we don't even know the name of the patient or who they have contacted," the user wrote.

Similarly, @firstladyship referenced Sawyer and the late physician Stella Adadevoh, who died after contracting Ebola while treating him, arguing that the current response has left room for "guesses" and "speculations".

However, the federal government has assured that it is taking measures to contain the infection and prevent community transmission.

The Coordinating Minister of Health and Social Welfare, Muhammad Pate, said authorities are currently treating the case as an imported infection rather than community transmission. The 44 identified contacts are being monitored for at least three weeks, while public health teams continue to identify people who may have been exposed.

The World Health Organisation (WHO) has also urged Nigerians to remain calm, saying that one imported case does not by itself mean Nigeria is experiencing an Ebola outbreak.

WHO Regional Director for Africa, Mohamed Janabi, said the organisation is supporting Nigeria with case investigation, contact tracing, laboratory testing, infection prevention and control, and protection of health workers and communities.

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Lawmakers demand action

Amid public concern, the House of Representatives on Wednesday urged the federal government to release outstanding funds appropriated for health agencies, citing the need to strengthen surveillance, contact tracing, and emergency response.

Lawmakers also raised concerns about infection prevention supplies, health-worker preparedness and emergency response capacity. The Senate separately called for the immediate release of emergency funds from the Service Wide Vote and urged stronger health screening at airports and other entry points.

Nigeria successfully contained its 2014 Ebola outbreak and was declared free of transmission by WHO on 20 October 2014, after 42 days without a new case. The outbreak recorded 20 cases, including 19 laboratory-confirmed cases and one probable case, with eight deaths.