Africa: Ebola - Africa CDC Warns African Leaders Against Politicising Outbreak, Finger-Pointing

Speaking on Channels Television's The Morning Brief on Thursday, Mr Kaseya said he was familiar with the political dynamics across Africa, particularly in West Africa, and had been engaging leaders concerned about the outbreak.

The Africa Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (Africa CDC) has warned African leaders against politicising the ongoing Ebola outbreak, urging countries to avoid finger-pointing and isolation as they work to contain the spread of the disease.

The agency's Director-General, Jean Kaseya, said political disagreements and blame could undermine the collective response to the outbreak, stressing that cooperation among African governments was essential to preventing further transmission.

Speaking on Channels Television's The Morning Brief on Thursday, Mr Kaseya said he was familiar with the political dynamics across Africa, particularly in West Africa, and had been engaging leaders concerned about the outbreak.

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"My plea is clear to all leaders: we cannot play politics with this outbreak. We need to come together. We cannot point fingers. We need to come together. We cannot play isolation. We need to come together," he said.

"By doing that, we will save our continent, we will save our countries."

He said several African leaders had contacted him to seek information about the outbreak and discuss measures to prevent its further spread.

"I know politics in Africa. Don't forget that I'm elected by African states. I'm connected to most of them. I'm talking to them. Some of them are calling me to ask what will be next. How can we stop that?" he said.

Africa CDC mobilises support for Nigeria

Mr Kaseya also disclosed that the Africa CDC was mobilising additional resources to support Nigeria following the confirmation of an imported Ebola case in Abuja.

He said the agency was working to provide diagnostic test kits and other essential support while awaiting Nigeria's national response plan to determine further assistance.

According to him, about 12 colleagues had arrived in Addis Ababa the previous day as part of the agency's response efforts.

"Yesterday, I had around 12 colleagues. They landed in Addis Ababa. They managed to bring test kits, they managed to bring all kinds of support," he said.

"We are mobilising all resources. We are just waiting for the national response plan to bring additional resources to Nigeria."

Mr Kaseya praised Nigeria's public health institutions, noting that the country had gained significant experience in managing Ebola following its successful containment of the disease in 2014.

He also commended the Coordinating Minister of Health and Social Welfare, Muhammad Pate, and the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control and Prevention (NCDC) for their efforts.

"Nigeria CDC is doing a great job," he said.

He expressed confidence in Nigeria's capacity to respond to the latest case, citing its previous experience and existing public health expertise.

All African countries at risk

The Africa CDC boss warned that the outbreak posed a potential threat to all African countries and could have implications beyond the continent.

He said the risk of international transmission highlights the need for stronger collaboration among African governments and international partners.

"All the countries, 55 countries, are at risk today. Europe is at risk. The US is at risk. Japan, China," he said.

Mr Kaseya called on international partners to support African countries in containing the outbreak before further cross-border transmission occurs.

"This is why we need them to come to support us to stop this outbreak in Africa, not to export cases to their countries," he said.

Nigeria's Ebola case

Nigeria confirmed an imported Ebola case in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) on Tuesday, 20 October.

The patient is a 42-year-old woman, originally from Uganda but resident in Abuja, who recently returned from a holiday in Kampala.

According to information provided by the Africa CDC, the woman developed symptoms on 6 October, three days after returning to Nigeria.

The Nigerian government said the patient tested positive for Ebola on Tuesday following laboratory investigations.

It said the woman was stable and responding to treatment, while health authorities had identified 44 people who might have been exposed to her.

The World Health Organisation (WHO) has identified the infection as being caused by the Bundibugyo virus.

The organisation has urged Nigerians to remain calm, noting that the confirmation of one imported case does not automatically mean the country is experiencing an Ebola outbreak.

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WHO Regional Director for Africa, Mohamed Janabi, said the organisation was supporting Nigeria with case investigation, contact tracing, laboratory testing, infection prevention and control, and measures to protect health workers and communities.

Regional outbreak

Nigeria's case comes amid an ongoing Ebola outbreak in the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC), with infections also reported in other African countries.

According to the European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control (ECDC), the DRC had recorded 9,552 confirmed cases and 4,602 related deaths as of 19 October, based on data available up to 18 October. The outbreak has affected eight provinces.

Kenya had also reported nine confirmed cases, including one death, as of 20 October, following an imported case involving a person who travelled from the DRC through Uganda.

Uganda recorded 20 confirmed cases of Ebola disease caused by the Bundibugyo virus between May and June. Of these, 15 were imported from the DRC, while five were locally acquired among contacts and health workers linked to the imported cases.

In August, the World Health Organisation (WHO) declared the outbreak in Uganda over after 42 days without a new confirmed case.