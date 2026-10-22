Liberia: Boakai to Commission LPRC Petroleum Lab

President Joseph Nyuma Boakai Sr. is expected to commission a newly completed petroleum testing laboratory at the Liberia Petroleum Refining Company (LPRC) on Monday, October 26, 2026, as the state-owned enterprise advances efforts to strengthen fuel quality control and national energy security.

The commissioning will form part of a dual ceremony that will also feature the groundbreaking for a new 50,000-metric-ton petroleum storage facility intended to expand Liberia's strategic fuel reserves and reduce dependence on privately owned storage infrastructure.

According to information released by the LPRC, the ceremony will be hosted by Managing Director Amos B. Tweh and attended by members of the company's Board of Directors, government officials, petroleum sector stakeholders and international partners.

The new petroleum testing laboratory is designed to strengthen the country's capacity to assess the quality of petroleum products and support compliance with applicable standards and regulatory requirements.

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The facility is expected to provide testing capabilities that can help identify whether petroleum products meet required specifications, an important function in safeguarding consumers and improving oversight of fuel entering and circulating within the Liberian market.

The laboratory's commissioning represents a significant step in the company's efforts to modernize its infrastructure and strengthen its role in the country's petroleum supply chain.

Alongside the laboratory commissioning, the groundbreaking for the proposed 50,000-metric-ton storage facility will mark the beginning of another major infrastructure project aimed at expanding national petroleum storage capacity.

The LPRC said the storage project was approved by President Boakai and is intended to increase Liberia's strategic fuel reserves while reducing reliance on private storage facilities.

For Liberia, which depends on imported petroleum products to meet domestic demand, adequate storage infrastructure is important to managing supplies and supporting the distribution of fuel across the country.

The proposed facility is expected to strengthen the LPRC's capacity to store petroleum products and contribute to the government's broader energy security objectives.

The company has identified infrastructure modernization as a key priority under the leadership of Managing Director Tweh, with plans to position Liberia as a regional petroleum logistics hub.

The laboratory and storage facility represent complementary aspects of that ambition. While the laboratory is intended to strengthen fuel quality testing, the proposed storage project is designed to increase the country's capacity to hold petroleum products.

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Together, the two initiatives are expected to support improvements in petroleum infrastructure, quality assurance and the management of fuel supplies.

However, the benefits of the planned storage facility will depend on its implementation, including construction, financing, operational readiness and the arrangements for managing the expanded capacity.

The October 26 ceremony will therefore mark both the completion of a facility designed to strengthen petroleum testing and the launch of a new phase in the company's storage infrastructure development.

The LPRC is a state-owned enterprise responsible for the storage and importation of petroleum products in Liberia, alongside functions relating to petroleum-sector regulation.

Through its modernization agenda, the company says it aims to strengthen national energy security and improve Liberia's capacity to participate in regional petroleum logistics.

President Boakai's participation as keynote speaker is expected to bring national attention to the two projects, which the company considers part of its ongoing efforts to expand petroleum infrastructure and improve operational capacity.

The ceremony will bring together government officials, industry stakeholders and international partners to mark the laboratory's commissioning and the start of construction preparations for the proposed storage facility.