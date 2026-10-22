Liberia: MCSS Supt. Cites Volunteer Teachers' Payroll Integration, Salary Dispute in School Shutdown

The Superintendent of the Monrovia Consolidated School System (MCSS), Dr. Augurie E. Stevens, has identified the integration of volunteer teachers into the payroll, demands for salary increases, and the dismissal of a senior school administrator as key issues underlying the ongoing shutdown of MCSS schools.

Appearing before lawmakers on Tuesday during a session of the House of Representatives, Superintendent Stevens addressed concerns raised in a petition by the MCSS Students Union. She disclosed that the school system had completed the integration of the final batch of 201 volunteer teachers into its payroll.

According to Dr. Stevens, the final batch of volunteer teachers was added to the MCSS payroll on Monday night, in keeping with a memorandum of understanding (MOU), bringing the total number of teachers on the institution's payroll to 1,063.

She said the development marked progress in addressing the employment concerns of volunteer teachers, although other outstanding grievances continue to complicate efforts to restore normal academic activities.

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Dr. Stevens identified teachers' demands for salary increases as the most contentious issue in the ongoing dispute, explaining that MCSS educators are seeking compensation commensurate with their academic qualifications.

She disclosed that teachers holding master's degrees currently earn approximately US$185 per month and are demanding salary adjustments to reflect their educational credentials.

The superintendent further explained that teachers with bachelor's degrees are also seeking salary increases, alongside educators holding Grade C and Grade B teaching certificates.

The dispute highlights concerns over teachers' remuneration, qualification-based compensation, staff morale, and the financial sustainability of the public education system.

However, Dr. Stevens' presentation did not establish whether a revised salary structure had been approved or whether the Ministry of Finance and Development Planning had committed additional funding to meet the teachers' demands.

Addressing the dismissal of Emmanuel Kyne Robertson, Assistant Superintendent for Instruction at MCSS, Dr. Stevens told lawmakers that the matter fell outside her administrative authority because Robertson was appointed by the President.

Her explanation placed the personnel dispute within the broader context of presidential appointment authority and the respective administrative responsibilities of MCSS leadership.

The matter remains among the concerns surrounding the disruption of academic activities and is expected to receive further scrutiny as lawmakers engage the relevant government institutions and MCSS leadership.

Meanwhile, the House of Representatives has voted to mandate its committees on Education and Public Administration to conduct a hearing involving the Ministry of Education, MCSS, the Ministry of Finance and Development Planning, and the leadership of the MCSS Teachers Association.

The hearing is scheduled for 11:00 a.m. in the first-floor conference room of the Capitol Building.

The committee proceedings are intended to give lawmakers an opportunity to examine the outstanding grievances, assess compliance with the MOU, and establish the respective responsibilities of the institutions involved.

The participation of the Ministry of Finance and Development Planning is particularly significant to the salary dispute, as lawmakers seek clarification on the financial implications of the teachers' demands and the government's capacity to address them.

The committees are also expected to hear from the MCSS teachers' leadership regarding demands for qualification-based salary adjustments and other outstanding concerns.

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The hearings form part of the Legislature's oversight mandate, providing a platform for lawmakers to examine the circumstances surrounding the school shutdown and consider possible measures to restore normal academic activities.

The engagement also places public education financing, teacher compensation policies, and administrative decision-making under legislative scrutiny.

The outcome of the hearings could inform further legislative action aimed at resolving the impasse, addressing the grievances of teachers and students, and ensuring continuity in the delivery of public education.

For students and parents affected by the disruption, the immediate concern remains the resumption of classroom instruction and the protection of the academic calendar.