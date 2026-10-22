Liberia: S/C Reserves Ruling in Activa Insurance Appeal Dispute

The Full Bench of the Supreme Court of Liberia has reserved ruling in the appeal of Activa International Insurance Company v. Hans Armstrong following arguments over whether the insurer complied with a court mandate to file a valid appeal bond within 60 days.

Chief Justice Yamie Quiqui Gbeisay and Associate Justices announced the decision Monday, October 19, 2026, after hearing a Motion to Dismiss Appeal filed by respondent Hans Armstrong.

Armstrong is asking the Court to dismiss Activa's appeal, arguing that the company failed to regularize its appeal bond within the period ordered by the Court and instead relied on a bond allegedly issued through an insurance company barred from providing court bonds.

Court records show that Armstrong, a British national, instituted an Action of Debt by Attachment against Western Cluster Mining Company and Citadel Mining Services & Construction Company before the Debt Court for Montserrado County.

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To lift the attachment, Activa filed a US$750,000 indemnity bond. Western Cluster later filed a motion for dismissal, which the court granted, before entering final judgment of US$430,930 against Citadel.

When a writ of execution was issued, the sheriff reported that Citadel's offices were locked and its management was outside the jurisdiction. The Debt Court subsequently ordered Activa, as indemnitor, to pay the judgment.

Activa challenged the enforcement order through a Bill of Information and a Motion to Vacate, arguing that the indemnity bond was fraudulent, unauthorized and executed by a former employee. The Debt Court denied the motions and ordered enforcement, prompting Activa to appeal to the Supreme Court.

The dispute now centers on the validity of Activa's appeal bond. Under Liberian civil procedure, filing and approval of a good and sufficient appeal bond is a jurisdictional requirement for perfecting an appeal.

Counsel for Armstrong, Cllr. Amara Sheriff, told the Full Bench that the 60-day period granted to Activa had expired, with 120 days allegedly passing without the filing of a valid bond.

"This is not mere delay or negligence. This is a deliberate affront to the authority of this Honorable Court," Sheriff argued.

He submitted that the bond appearing on the record during the relevant period was filed through Sky International Insurance Company as surety rather than issued by Activa itself.

Sheriff also presented a document described as a Central Bank of Liberia (CBL) circular or regulatory directive, which he said barred Sky International from issuing, securing, underwriting or guaranteeing court bonds in Liberia.

He argued that if Sky International lacked the legal capacity or regulatory authority to provide the bond, the filing would be void and would not satisfy the Court's mandate.

"My Lords, you gave them 60 days to file a good bond from a good company. After 120 days, what they bring is a bad bond from a banned company," Sheriff submitted.

Armstrong's motion asks the Court to dismiss Activa's appeal for failure to perfect it within the statutory and court-ordered period, declare the bond filed through Sky International void and unenforceable, award costs against Activa for alleged abuse of judicial process, and authorize enforcement of the US$430,930 judgment.

Activa's lawyers urged the Court to allow the appeal to proceed, arguing that the company was still mobilizing funds and that Sky International was legitimately recognized by the CBL when the bond was filed.

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They further contended that any defect in the bond was a curable irregularity that should not result in dismissal, invoking the principle of substantial justice.

The Full Bench reportedly questioned Activa's counsel about the failure to comply with the 60-day mandate.

The outcome could determine whether Activa will be allowed to argue its appeal on the merits or whether the Debt Court judgment can proceed to enforcement. If the motion is granted, Activa's appeal would be dismissed for failure to meet a jurisdictional requirement, leaving the US$430,930 judgment subject to enforcement. If denied, the appeal could proceed, depending on the Court's ruling and any further conditions imposed.

Chief Justice Gbeisay said the Clerk of the Supreme Court would communicate the date for the ruling.