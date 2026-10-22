Liberia: 'MCSS Crisis Needs Immediate Senate Intervention'

Montserrado County Senator Abraham Darius Dillon has called for immediate intervention by the Liberian Senate into the ongoing crisis at the Monrovia Consolidated School System (MCSS), following street protests by students over conditions affecting their education.

Addressing his colleagues during Tuesday's Senate session, Senator Dillon described the situation as troubling and urged the Senate leadership to take swift action to address the concerns of students and examine whether government funding allocated to the education sector is reaching the institutions for which it is intended.

"It has reached a point where we must not delay the intervention," Senator Dillon said, calling on Senate Pro-Tempore Nyonblee Karnga-Lawrence to take immediate decisions or actions regarding the matter.

The Montserrado lawmaker argued that students should not have to resort to street demonstrations to draw attention to problems that lawmakers have the authority to investigate and address through legislative oversight.

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"The students should not be in the street demonstrating when we can do something about it," Dillon emphasized.

Dillon Questions lrnplernentation of Education Budget

Central to Senator Dillon's argument was the need to establish whether the government is disbursing the funds appropriated by the Legislature, particularly those intended to support the operations of MCSS.

He recalled that the Legislature increased the education sector's appropriation to more than US$135 million in the 2026 National Budget, with approximately US$7.3 million allocated to MCSS, including provisions intended to address the situation of volunteer teachers.

According to Dillon, MCSS received US$4 million in the 2024 budget, while its allocation increased to US$4.5 million in 2025. He further cited the 2025 fiscal outturn, which he said indicated that the institution received US$4.7 million during that fiscal year.

Comparing those figures with the increased 2026 allocation, the senator questioned why concerns surrounding the school system remain unresolved and whether the institution is receiving the funds approved by the Legislature.

"I want to be very clear because I'm trying to lay a premise, a basis here," Dillon told his colleagues, explaining that he was presenting the figures to demonstrate the level of funding appropriated for public institutions.

He stressed that budgetary allocations should translate into actual financial support and improved service delivery, rather than remain figures recorded in official budget documents.

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Revenue Perforrnance Raises Questions About Expenditure

Senator Dillon also referenced information from the Liberia Revenue Authority (LRA), which he said indicated that government revenue performance was satisfactory and that the country could potentially record a budget surplus.

Against that backdrop, he questioned whether government spending was keeping pace with revenue collection and whether ministries and public institutions were receiving the money appropriated for their operations.

"The expenditure portion, what we generate, are we spending it for the purpose? Are these institutions receiving what we have appropriated?" he asked.

Dillon's remarks placed emphasis on the distinction between raising revenue, approving a national budget, and ensuring that appropriated resources are actually released and used for their intended purposes.

He maintained that the issue required closer scrutiny by the Legislature, particularly as the budget year approaches its conclusion and questions remain about the funding available to MCSS.

The senator's concerns also extended to volunteer teachers. He recalled that discussions held with relevant government authorities had addressed the placement of approximately 200 volunteer teachers on the government payroll, with provisions reportedly made for the initiative in the 2026 budget.

He argued that lawmakers must determine whether those provisions are being implemented and whether the resources intended to support teachers and the wider education system are reaching their intended beneficiaries.