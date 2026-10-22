Liberia: Yeib-Manco CEO Urges Graduates to Turn Education Into Opportunity and Service

Youth Entrepreneurship and Investment Bank Management Company (YEIB-MANCO) Chief Executive Officer Joseph Fatorma Sando has urged Liberian graduates to use their education to create entrepreneurial opportunities, solve community problems and contribute to national development.

Sando delivered the message over the weekend as guest speaker at the graduation ceremony of more than 50 students of St. James Foundation Elementary, Junior and Senior High School in Peace Community, Upper Caldwell, under the theme "Beyond the Diploma."

He told the Class of 2026 that graduation should mark the beginning of lifelong learning, ethical leadership and community service--not simply the acquisition of academic certificates.

"Do not just do things, learn to do them very well. Excellence should be your signature," Sando said, encouraging graduates to pursue continuous learning and develop the skills needed to succeed in a changing world.

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He outlined five principles for life beyond high school: continuous learning, integrity, problem-solving, resilience and service to the community.

Sando warned that academic qualifications alone cannot guarantee success without strong character, urging graduates to remain honest and trustworthy even when doing so is difficult.

"Certificates without character are worthless," he emphasized.

He also challenged the graduates to become problem-solvers, saying Liberia needs young people who can identify challenges and develop practical solutions rather than simply complain about existing conditions.

Addressing the realities of life after school, Sando urged them to remain resilient in the face of failure and disappointment.

"You will be disappointed, you will fail at times, you will be rejected, but never surrender," he said.

He described community service as a key measure of education's value, encouraging graduates to volunteer, mentor younger people and contribute to development in Peace Community, Upper Caldwell, and Liberia at large.

Sando further urged the graduates to embrace entrepreneurship, discipline and patriotism as they pursue higher education and professional opportunities. He said Liberia's future depends on young people who can translate knowledge into practical impact, create opportunities and contribute to their communities.

His message underscored the importance of connecting education with innovation, ethical conduct and productive engagement, particularly as young people prepare to navigate the challenges of employment and economic opportunity.

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The ceremony also featured a special academic gowning ceremony in honor of Sando by the school's administration and faculty, recognizing what the institution described as his contributions to education and community development.

According to the school, Sando has supported students and the institution through financial assistance, moral encouragement, and spiritual and academic support, particularly for less privileged children in the Peace Community.

The principal and senior faculty members conducted the gowning ceremony, which drew applause from parents, students and community leaders.

In response, Sando expressed gratitude for the recognition, describing it as humbling and motivating. He pledged to continue supporting education and youth empowerment in Liberia.

The ceremony concluded with the presentation of certificates and awards to students for academic excellence and good conduct, followed by a vote of thanks from the valedictorian on behalf of the graduating class.

Sando's message, for the graduates, was clear that the value of a diploma lies not only in the qualification earned, but also in the skills developed, the opportunities created and the service rendered to society.