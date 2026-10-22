Liberia: HOR Orders Education Minister to Submit Sector Assessment Report

GOThe Plenary of the House of Representatives (HoR) has directed Education Minister Dr. Jarso Maley Jallah to submit a comprehensive education sector assessment report within two weeks, outlining the major challenges confronting schools nationwide and measures to address them.

Under the directive, the report must be submitted to the House Committee on Education, with copies provided to the Speaker, Deputy Speaker, and Office of the Chief Clerk. The Chief Clerk has also been mandated to photocopy and distribute the report to all members of the House to facilitate legislative scrutiny and informed deliberations.

The assessment must address school rehabilitation and renovation, the recruitment and payroll placement of volunteer teachers, teacher retirements, staffing shortages, and the availability of essential teaching and learning materials.

Lawmakers are also seeking detailed information on schools operating in concession areas, plans for training and certifying volunteer teachers, and measures to ensure that these priorities receive adequate consideration in the proposed 2027 national budget.

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The directive underscores the Legislature's oversight responsibility to examine the implementation of education policies, identify gaps in service delivery, and ensure that national budgetary priorities reflect the sector's pressing needs.

Appearing before lawmakers on Tuesday, October 20, 2026, Minister Jallah disclosed that construction under the government's 100-School Construction Project is expected to begin in 2027 under the World Bank-supported Excellence in Learning in Liberia (EXCEL) Project.

The EXCEL Project is an $88.7 million national education initiative launched by the Ministry of Education in partnership with the World Bank.

According to the minister, all 15 counties are expected to benefit from school construction, rehabilitation, and renovation initiatives under the project.

She explained that the specific locations for the proposed interventions remain under consideration, with population projections and educational needs expected to guide the selection process.

The proposed construction initiative is intended to expand access to educational facilities and address infrastructure deficiencies across the country.

Addressing the Primary School Tuition and Fees Waiver Policy, Minister Jallah clarified that registration fees for pupils from kindergarten through sixth grade have been waived.

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She added that school grants are expected to provide financial support for school operations.

The clarification followed concerns raised by lawmakers regarding the implementation of the fee waiver policy and the equitable distribution of schools under the 100-School Construction Project.

The minister's appearance followed concerns raised by Bong County District Two Representative James M. Kolleh and River Gee County District Two Representative Isaac Boye Choloplay Wuo regarding the implementation of the tuition and fees waiver policy and the distribution of schools under the government's construction initiative.

Their concerns placed the Ministry of Education's commitments under legislative scrutiny, particularly regarding access to school infrastructure, teacher recruitment, and the availability of financial resources to support public education.

The two-week deadline is expected to provide the House Committee on Education and other lawmakers with a comprehensive basis for assessing the ministry's performance, examining implementation challenges, and informing deliberations on education-sector allocations in the proposed 2027 national budget.