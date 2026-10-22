Liberia: Local Govt Minister Apologizes to House Over Deputy's Premature Announcement On City Relegation

The Minister of Local Government, Francis Sakila Nyumalin, has distanced himself and his ministry from a premature announcement by his deputy for urban affairs, Fatima Bintu Sirleaf, regarding the proposed relegation of cities across 14 of Liberia's 15 counties. He also apologized to the Plenary of the House of Representatives over the pronouncement.

Minister Nyumalin clarified that the deputy minister's statement should not be construed as a final decision by the Executive on the status of the affected cities. He explained that the process had yet to culminate in a formal determination by the appropriate authorities.

Appearing before the House Plenary, Minister Nyumalin disclosed that his ministry had conducted a nationwide survey to determine whether existing cities met the statutory requirements for maintaining their classifications.

According to the minister, the assessment revealed that most cities in the 14 rural counties did not meet the applicable requirements for retaining their city status.

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He explained that the survey was followed by a validation conference involving county superintendents, the Liberia Institute of Statistics and Geo-Information Services (LISGIS), and other relevant stakeholders.

"In consonance with the law, the validation has set the stage for the proposed relegation of the cities to be submitted to the Legislature for appropriate action," Minister Nyumalin said.

He emphasized that the validation exercise was part of the administrative process leading to the submission of the proposed changes to the Legislature for consideration and appropriate action.

The minister subsequently apologized to the House of Representatives for his deputy's premature announcement, distancing the ministry from any impression that a final decision had already been made regarding the affected cities.

The apology comes amid increased legislative scrutiny of the proposed changes to city classifications, which have raised questions about statutory compliance, administrative authority, executive accountability, and the procedures governing the classification and recognition of cities across Liberia.

The development has also drawn attention to communication and coordination within the Executive Branch, particularly when public announcements concern matters with potential consequences for local authorities and the communities they administer.

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For lawmakers, the key issues include the legal basis for the proposed relegations, the criteria applied during the nationwide assessment, the findings of the validation conference, and the procedures that must be followed before a final determination is made.

However, the precise consequences of any change in city classification will depend on the applicable statutory provisions and the substance of the measures ultimately adopted by the competent authorities.