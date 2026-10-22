Liberia: Royal Light School Trains Young Pupils in Computer-Based Testing

In a country where paper-based examinations remain common, Royal Light International School (RLIS) in Margibi County is introducing young pupils to computer-based testing, beginning in Grade 3, as part of its effort to prepare children for a technology-driven future.

Located at Duazon Turning Point, the school allows pupils as young as eight or nine years old to log into a digital platform, answer examination questions, and submit their work electronically.

Principal Joseph B. Moore said the initiative is intended to help pupils develop the skills and confidence needed to use digital systems independently before advancing to higher levels of education.

"In Liberia, some critics may say that this system is for college students, so why use it for elementary?" Moore said.

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He explained that his own university experience exposed him to the difficulties students encounter when navigating online portals and other digital processes without adequate preparation.

Moore believes introducing computer-based testing at the primary level will help children avoid similar challenges and prepare them to take examinations in different settings without relying on others for assistance.

"Our intent is to train the kids and prepare them for tomorrow, so they can sit in any part of the world and write any test without the assistance of other people," he said.

He added that digital examinations should not be considered unusual in Liberia, pointing to the growing use of technology in education worldwide.

"It's not strange for this to happen in Liberia," he said.

Opened in September 2025, RLIS is in its second academic year and has approximately 83 pupils enrolled, from daycare through the primary grades. Moore said the school limits class sizes to support effective learning and turns away applicants when a grade reaches capacity. Grade 3, where computer-based examinations begin, is currently full.

Under the school's testing system, each examination lasts one hour. Pupils can review and change their answers before submitting their work, and each student is allowed two attempts, with the higher score recorded.

The platform automatically grades objective questions, while teachers assess essay responses and enter the marks into the system, which then calculates the overall score. Parents can access their children's results through the school's online portal, typically within a week.

To prepare pupils for formal examinations, the school conducts regular classwork, mock tests, and pop quizzes in its computer laboratory. Some pupils voluntarily use their recess periods to practise typing and answering questions online.

The platform also supports assignments, classwork, and academic schedules, allowing pupils to use the technology for routine learning beyond examinations.

However, Moore identified unreliable internet connectivity and limited computer experience among newly enrolled pupils as the main challenges facing the programme.

To minimize disruptions, RLIS operates two internet networks and switches between them when one fails. Moore said the system saves pupils' progress during interruptions, allowing them to resume examinations without starting over.

"I'm not starting over from zero," he said.

New pupils who have never used computers require additional training, while returning students generally experience fewer difficulties because they are already familiar with the platform.

Despite the challenges associated with introducing digital testing to young learners, Moore described the system as "working perfectly for our kids."

Pupils who have experienced the system also say it makes examinations easier and more convenient.

Faith J. Tolo, a Grade 7 pupil, said she found the process simple because "we don't need to write too much on paper."

Isaac D. T. Fahn, a Grade 5 pupil, described the experience as "absolutely good and amazing," noting that digital testing eliminates the waiting associated with teachers collecting examination papers. Both pupils said they intend to return to the school next academic year.

Beyond computer-based examinations, RLIS is expanding its technology-focused programmes through coding classes, where pupils learn to create their own games that can be installed on tablets for use at home.

Moore said pupils developed a mobile game in the school's computer laboratory that was launched at the end of the previous academic year, demonstrating the institution's emphasis on practical learning.

The school also offers robotics and science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (STEM) activities and operates a science laboratory. Other programmes include public speaking, critical writing, reading, French, arts and crafts, music, dance, and band training.

Operating under the motto "Raising Change Makers," the Christian-oriented institution combines technology with a broader curriculum designed to develop pupils' academic, creative, and practical abilities.

RLIS uses the American A Beka curriculum while incorporating Liberia's national curriculum for history and social studies. Moore said the arrangement is intended to ensure that pupils, most of whom are Liberian, develop a stronger understanding of their country's history and society.

Teachers combine the curricula where necessary and supplement textbooks with additional notes to address gaps in the learning materials.

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The school currently has a Grade 7 class, established after parents requested that their children remain at RLIS following its first Grade 6 graduation. Moore said the arrangement was communicated through the Parent-Teacher Association chairman, and the relevant education authority was informed that it would remain in place for one year.

Looking ahead, RLIS plans to retain its existing facility for elementary education while establishing a separate junior high school for Grades 7 to 9 on land approximately 10 minutes away.

Under the proposed arrangement, pupils would begin selecting trades, such as plumbing and carpentry, from Grade 7 while retaining the opportunity to pursue university education. Moore said the separation would also help limit younger pupils' exposure to behaviours associated with older students.

The school also plans to share its experience with other educational institutions interested in adopting digital testing and technology-focused learning.

Moore said the school's founder, who also serves as a trainer, is willing to help train other schools and welcomed partnerships with smaller institutions seeking to strengthen their educational systems.

"It's a partnership," he said. "It's about having a better system in the area and bringing our kids up."