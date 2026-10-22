Nigeria: Ebola :- How Prepared Is Nigeria to Contain the Virus?

As concerns grow over the confirmed Ebola case in the FCT, questions are being raised about Nigeria's preparedness to prevent the disease from spreading across the country.

The Federal Government says the infected woman is receiving medical care, while authorities have begun tracing people who may have had contact with her. The development has also renewed concerns about public awareness, the capacity of health facilities to respond, and the measures needed to protect Nigerians from further transmission.

Today on Nigeria Daily, we examine Nigeria's response to the confirmed Ebola case in Abuja, how the virus spreads, how much Nigerians know about the disease, and what residents can do to protect themselves and their communities.