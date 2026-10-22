Nigeria: Ancelotti - Osimhen Back to Lille As a Foe That Must Be Stopped

Victor Osimhen's return to Lille, the French team where he played one season before switching to Napoli, will be very emotional for the Nigerian international striker this night.

It was at the French Ligue 1 club that Osimhen's stock began to rise to draw the attention of Italian Napoli.

Wether the top striker still maintains affection for the club and their fans who loved him, he has a duty to perform in this crucial tie.

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He will have to bottle his emotion and get the job done, getting Galatasaray their first win in first three games of the UEFA Champions League league phase. The Turkish outfit are without a point yet and this trip to Lille present the Super Lig champions the chance to snatch something to be able to dream of making it out of this phase of the competition.

But Osimhen who is just returning from injury lay-off is yet to hit the rhythm that made him one of the top scorers at this stage of the competition last season.

Lille Head Coach, Davide Ancelotti, is however not one gaffer to believe the 2023 African Player of the Year is not capable of creating damage tonight

Instead, has has a game-plan that will not leave the task of policing Osimhen to just one defender. Ancelotti is planning a coordinated team effort to stop their former player from doing any harm.

Speaking at a pre-match conference in Lille yesterday, the Italian coach said he's not leaving anything to chance.

Ancelotti was careful not to underestimate the forward, acknowledging the kind of damage he can do when given space and time on the ball.

The coach also said his players cannot afford to switch off at either end of the pitch, insisting that concentration will be key in managing Osimhen's threat.

Osimhen has struggled for impact in Europe's elite competition this season. He missed Galatasaray's opening group fixture against Sporting Lisbon through injury and failed to find the net in a 4-1 defeat to Barcelona, leaving him without an attacking contribution in the UCL so far.

Osimhen, who spent a season at Lille before his move to Napoli, where he won the Serie A title, will be eager to prove his quality against a side that knows him well. The forward is expected to lead the line for the Turkish champions as they look to turn their European campaign around.

Osimhen's Galatasaray Coach, Okan Buruk, has warned his players ahead of their Champions League clash against Lille. The manager admitted that their losing start to this season's competition makes their remaining matches crucial, starting against Lille.

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