Ghana: Momo Pledges to Turn Customer Feedback Into Service Improvements

MobileMoney (MoMo) FinTech Limited has pledged to translate customer feedback into practical service improvements following concerns raised at its MoMo Cashless Conversations customer forum.

The company said customer feedback was essential to improving service delivery and addressing challenges users encountered on its mobile money platform.

The initiative, which formed part of its Customer Service Month activities, provided a platform for customers to share their experiences directly with the company's leadership and contribute to efforts to improve service delivery.

Speaking at the event, the Chief Legal, Regulatory Affairs and Reputation Management Officer of MoMo, Paapa Osei, said the forum was intended to ensure that customers' concerns resulted in tangible improvements rather than merely providing a platform for complaints.

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"We are listening to them, we are taking whatever issues they have on board, and together we can tailor solutions for the society," he said.

Mr Osei explained that feedback collected through a quick response (QR) code would help the company identify areas requiring improvement and guide its response to customers' concerns.

He said subsequent forums would provide opportunities for the company to report on actions taken to address issues raised by customers.

He added that the company would intensify public education on mobile money fraud by extending awareness campaigns to markets, schools and churches.

Mr Osei noted that social engineering accounted for about 90 per cent of fraud-related activities, making public education and the prompt reporting of suspicious transactions essential.

He urged customers to protect their personal identification numbers (PINs) and verification codes and promptly report suspected fraud to enable the company to take appropriate action.

The Chief Customer Experience Officer of MoMo, Jemima Kotei Walsh, said the mobile money platform had expanded financial inclusion by making payments and money transfers accessible to millions of people, including traders, families, students and professionals.

She said the next phase of the company's development was to help customers move beyond access to digital financial services and take advantage of opportunities to save, borrow, obtain insurance, invest and manage payments.

According to her, achieving that ambition required customers to have confidence in the service and be assured of simple, secure and reliable transactions.

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"Customer service must be demonstrated not only through messages, but through the practical improvements that customers can see and feel," she said.

Ms Walsh called for stronger collaboration among agents, merchants, banks, fintech companies, lenders, aggregators and technology service teams to ensure a seamless customer experience.

She said customers interacted with the various service providers as part of a single service journey, making collaboration among the partners essential to resolving challenges and improving service delivery.