Ghana: Ho Queen Mother Champions Child Immunisation

The Queen Mother of Ho-Dome, Mama Atrato II, has stressed the need for mothers and expectant women to regularly avail their children for routine immunisation to protect them against preventable childhood killer diseases.

Mama Atrato said the introduction of vaccines decades ago revolutionalised public health by drastically reducing infant mortality in the country.

The Queen Mother was speaking at the Ho Municipal Hospital yesterday, where she sensitised mothers and expectant mothers on the importance of immunisation in promoting the health of babies, saying immunisation as a medical advancement must be embraced by all mothers to safeguard the next generation.

Mama Atrato disclosed that her campaign was prompted by a viral TikTok video in which a woman discouraged mothers from vaccinating their babies, falsely claiming that the vaccines were harmful.

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She said "it is critical that we actively disabuse the minds of our citizens, especially pregnant women and lactating mother's, against such dangerous misinformation", stressing the importance of countering digital falsehoods with facts that vaccines remained the most effective shield against devastating childhood illnesses.

She advocated for comprehensive maternal health, and advised pregnant women to monitor foetal development, and also engaged in regular safe, and routine physical exercise to boost their health during pregnancy.

Mama Atrato urged pregnant women to endeavour to deliver at certified healthcare facilities for professional supervision, and commended healthcare workers at the hospital, and urged midwives and nurses to continue to distinguish themselves in the discharge of their duties.

The Queen Mother emphasised that treating expectant mothers with empathy and care was vital to increasing hospital attendance.

She lauded President John Dramani Mahama for his decisive stance in rejecting a controversial 109 million dollar compact proposed by the United States.

The Queen Mother observed that the deal, which was intended to replace the existing United States Agency for International Development (USAID) funding, was flatly turned down by Cabinet over clauses that threatened national security and citizens' privacy.

A Senior Nurse at the Ho Municipal Hospital, Mrs Monica Asase, expressed gratitude to Mama Atrato for using her influential traditional position to promote public health, and reiterated that vaccines protect children against diseases such as measles, polio, and tuberculosis.