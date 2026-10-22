Ghana: Goldbod Must Turn Job Gains Into Lasting Prosperity

The disclosure that reforms introduced by the Ghana Gold Board (GoldBod) have created 4,866 direct jobs in less than two years is welcome news.

At a time when unemployment, particularly among young people, remains a major concern, every credible opportunity to expand employment and productive economic activity deserves attention.

However, the significance of the figures announced by GoldBod's Chief Executive Officer, Sammy Gyamfi, goes beyond the number of jobs created. They raise a fundamental question about Ghana's management of its mineral wealth: how can the country ensure that its natural resources generate lasting prosperity rather than simply earn revenue from extraction and exports?

According to Mr Gyamfi, the jobs comprise 361 public-sector positions and 4,505 private-sector jobs. He also said the reforms were creating indirect employment opportunities across the gold value chain, particularly for artisanal smelters, jewellers and young entrepreneurs.

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These are encouraging developments. Nevertheless, the real test will be the sustainability and quality of the jobs, as well as their contribution to the wider economy.

GoldBod must provide transparent, verifiable information on employment outcomes and ensure that the opportunities created are productive and accessible to Ghanaians.

This paper believes that Ghana must look beyond extracting and exporting raw minerals. The country needs to retain a greater share of the value generated from its natural resources by investing in local processing, refining, engineering, equipment supply and jewellery production. Such activities can create jobs, strengthen technical skills and provide opportunities for local businesses to grow.

GoldBod's planned Artisanal and Small-Scale Mining Formalisation and Financing Support Programme, scheduled for introduction in 2027, therefore deserves serious attention.

Its proposed collaboration with the Ministry of Lands and Natural Resources and the University of Mines and Technology, with technical support from South Africa's Rand Refinery, could improve productivity and promote more responsible small-scale mining.

But the programme must be more than an announcement. Its success will depend on accessible financing, practical technical support, effective regulation and clear environmental safeguards. Formalisation must make lawful mining more productive and attractive, while helping miners adopt safer and more sustainable practices.

Increased gold production must not come at the expense of Ghana's rivers, forests and agricultural land. Higher output cannot be considered progress if communities are left with polluted water, degraded land and damaged livelihoods. Responsible mining and environmental protection must go hand in hand.

The geological investigations being undertaken at Funsi in the Upper West Region and Bensere in the Ashanti Region, in partnership with the Ghana Geological Survey Authority, could also strengthen Ghana's position in prospective mining ventures by improving knowledge of mineral deposits and reducing investment risks.

Equally important is Mr Gyamfi's call for Ghana to move beyond reliance on free-carried interests and royalties towards equity ownership in sustainable mines.

This proposal merits careful consideration. However, it must be pursued with sound commercial judgement, competent management and transparent agreements to protect public resources.

The government, GoldBod, financial institutions, universities and private businesses must now translate these ambitions into measurable results. GoldBod should regularly report on jobs created, local participation, value addition and environmental performance.

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The proposed 2027 programme must have clear targets, adequate funding and strong accountability.

Ghana's mineral wealth should be judged not merely by the gold extracted but by the livelihoods it supports and the industries it builds.

We urge GoldBod and its partners to sustain the reforms and make local ownership and value addition national priorities.

Ultimately, success must be measured not by how much gold Ghana produces, but by how effectively that wealth improves the lives of its people.

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