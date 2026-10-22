Ghana: First National Bank Ghana Joins 'Run for a Cure' Race

Employees and customers of First National Bank Ghana will participate in Run for a Cure, a breast cancer awareness run in Accra on Saturday.

The 5km run, organised by Run for a Cure Africa, forms part of activities marking Breast Cancer Awareness Month, commonly known as Pink October.

The annual event brings together individuals and organisations to raise awareness of breast cancer, encourage early screening and diagnosis, and highlight the importance of access to treatment and support for those affected by the disease.

This year's Run for the Cure race will start and end at the Lincoln Community School in Abelemkpe, Accra.

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The participation of First National Bank Ghana in the campaign, as done over the years, will be to raise awareness for early detection and treatment as well as share stories of survivals backed by early intervention.

"Through every step we take, we celebrate the inspiring stories of the many individuals and families whose lives have been affected by breast cancer," says Sylvia Inkoom, the bank's Chief Executive Officer.

She added that every survival story and journey of victims reflect the message behind this year's Breast Cancer Awareness Month: Every Story is Unique, Every Journey Matters.

She said that the bank's participation was intended to recognise the courage of people living with breast cancer and those who have survived it, "For many people, surviving breast cancer is a story of strength, resilience and courage".

The bank sees its continued involvement in the campaign as part of its commitment to the health and wellbeing of the communities it serves, Madam Inkoom said.

The bank has therefore encouraged' employees, customers, business partners and members of the public to take part in Saturday's event, wear pink and show solidarity with people affected by breast cancer and their families.

"We are doing this holistically to help reinforce a central message of the campaign: that early detection, timely treatment and continued support can make a difference in the lives of people affected by breast cancer," she concludes.