Ghana: Korea Embassy Donates Protective Equipment to GTF

The Korea Embassy in Accra yesterday presented five boxes of uniforms and protective equipment to the Ghana Taekwondo Federation (GTF) in Accra.

The gesture, according to the Korea Ambassador, Mr Park Kyongsig, forms part of efforts by the Korean government to support the development and growth of Taekwondo in Ghana.

Making the presentation, yesterday, Mr Kyongsig said helping the GTF to identify and nurture Taekwondo athletes across the various regions of Ghana had always been a priority of the embassy and would continue to support in whichever way possible.

According to him, the embassy was satisfied with the gains achieved by the GTF and would continue to support its growth until Ghana excels at the top.

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"This underlines our commitment to the development of the sport in Ghana. We have given you first class rated uniforms and protective equipment. They have very good sensors to enhance scoring and to make the work of umpires easier," he added.

Mr Kyongsig commended the GTF for the successful organisation of the 2026 edition of the Korean Ambassador Open Taekwondo Championship held at the Borteyman Sports Complex.

"It was beautifully organised. We saw a high level display from the participants and that clearly shows that the sport is progressing. I hope that the beautiful relationship would be sustained even when I leave and a new ambassador is appointed to serve here."

Receiving the equipment, Mr Frederick Lartey Otu, the President of the GTF, expressed gratitude to Mr Kyongsig for the gesture which he said had come at an opportune time.

"We are so grateful for this presentation. It has come at the right time because preparation would soon commence for qualifers of some major tournaments."

Following the successful organisation of its awareness campaign in the Ashanti Region, Mr Otu disclosed that the next leg of the awareness campaign would soon commence in other regions including the Upper West, Eastern and Northern.

At the Ashanti event, he said a number of uniforms previously donated to the GTF by the embassy was distributed to support both athletes and other technical officials.

He noted that the GTF would continue to count on the support of the embassy as they aim to raise a top winner at the highest level of the sport.

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Mr Out was accompanied some members of his executive including Mr Maxwell Theodore Alornyo, the Vice President and Ms Hannah Humphrey, a Board Member and Treasurer of the Federation.