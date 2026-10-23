Kenya: Dangote Buys 25% Stake in Kenya Pipeline for $327m

Nigerian billionaire Aliko Dangote has acquired a 25% stake in Kenya Pipeline Company for about $327 million, expanding his energy business into East Africa's fuel transportation network. Dangote announced the acquisition on October 21, 2026, at the Financial Times Africa Summit in London, confirming that one of his companies had purchased an interest in the pipeline operator. He did not disclose which subsidiary completed the transaction. The purchase comes as Dangote Industries develops a $16 billion oil refinery in Kenya, extending its operations beyond Nigeria.

The Nairobi Securities Exchange reported a block transaction involving 4.5 billion Kenya Pipeline shares worth 42.5 billion Kenyan shillings ($327.4 million) on October 19. The shares represented about 24.76% of the company's issued capital. Kenya Pipeline has a market capitalization of approximately 163.9 billion shillings and operates the pipeline infrastructure used to transport petroleum products from the port of Mombasa to inland markets. Its network also supports fuel distribution to neighboring countries, including Uganda, Rwanda and parts of the Democratic Republic of Congo.

The transaction follows Kenya Pipeline's initial public offering earlier in 2026, when the government sold 65% of the company to investors. The IPO marked one of Kenya's largest privatization transactions and ended decades of full government ownership. Shares began trading on the Nairobi Securities Exchange on March 9. The government had offered the stake at 9 shillings per share as part of a programme to raise revenue from state assets and expand participation in the country's capital markets.

Dangote's investment comes alongside plans to build a refinery capable of processing 700,000 barrels of crude oil per day in Kenya's Lamu archipelago. Construction of the $16 billion project was launched on September 30, with completion targeted for 2030. The facility is expected to include petrochemical production, power generation and fuel storage infrastructure. It forms part of the Lamu Port-South Sudan-Ethiopia Transport Corridor, a regional project designed to connect East African economies through ports, roads, railways and pipelines.

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Dangote already operates a refinery near Lagos with a processing capacity of about 700,000 barrels per day and has plans to expand fuel distribution infrastructure across Africa. The Kenya Pipeline acquisition would give his group access to an established transportation network as it prepares to produce petroleum products in East Africa. The investment could also support plans to supply fuel to regional markets and reduce dependence on imports from the Middle East. The transaction adds a distribution asset to Dangote's expanding refining and petrochemical business.

Key Takeaways

Dangote's acquisition of approximately 25% of Kenya Pipeline Company represents a move toward controlling more of the infrastructure used to refine, transport and distribute fuel across Africa. The $327 million investment gives the group a stake in a pipeline network that connects Kenya's port of Mombasa with inland fuel markets, including Uganda, Rwanda and the Democratic Republic of Congo. This network could support the distribution of petroleum products from Dangote's planned $16 billion refinery in Lamu, although connections between the proposed facility and existing pipelines would require infrastructure development. The refinery is designed to process 700,000 barrels of crude oil per day, matching the capacity of Dangote's Nigerian facility, with operations targeted for 2030. Together, the 2 refineries would have a combined planned processing capacity of 1.4 million barrels per day. The strategy reflects a shift toward developing African refining capacity and distribution networks rather than relying on imported petroleum products. East African countries import much of their refined fuel, exposing businesses and consumers to changes in international oil prices, shipping costs and supply disruptions. The conflict involving Iran has added pressure to energy markets and reinforced concerns about dependence on Middle Eastern supplies. Dangote's investment could create opportunities for regional fuel trade, but its impact will depend on refinery completion, pipeline access, transport costs and agreements with distributors. Kenya Pipeline's ownership structure also raises questions about how the company will balance commercial expansion with its role in supplying fuel to regional markets. For Kenya, the sale demonstrates investor interest in infrastructure assets following the government's privatization programme. For Dangote, it provides a distribution foothold that could support future petroleum sales across East Africa and strengthen the group's position in the continent's energy supply chain.