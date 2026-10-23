Nigeria: Senate Moves to Strengthen NUC Powers, Targets Universities Violating Regulations

The Senate has passed for second reading a bill seeking to repeal and re-enact the National Universities Commission (NUC) Act to strengthen the commission's regulatory powers, enforce academic standards and address alleged violations of governance rules by some private universities in Nigeria.

The proposed legislation, sponsored by Senate Leader Opeyemi Bamidele, representing Ekiti Central Senatorial District, seeks to establish a modern legal framework for the establishment, regulation, monitoring and management of universities and other degree-awarding institutions across the country.

The bill, titled National Universities Commission Act (Repeal and Re-enactment) Bill, 2026 (SB. 1056), was presented on behalf of Bamidele by Senate Chief Whip Tahir Monguno, representing Borno North Senatorial District.

Leading the debate, Monguno said the existing NUC Act had become outdated in view of changes in Nigeria's higher education landscape, including the proliferation of private universities, technological advancements, internationalisation of education and evolving national development priorities.

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He said the proposed legislation would strengthen the commission's ability to enforce regulations, penalise violations, improve quality assurance and promote internationally recognised academic standards.

According to Monguno, the bill also seeks to balance regulatory oversight with institutional autonomy, modernise the commission's governance structure, encourage international partnerships and address funding challenges affecting university education.

"These reforms have become necessary to reposition the NUC as a dynamic catalyst for positive change and innovation in the delivery of quality university education," he said.

He urged senators to support the bill, arguing that a stronger regulatory framework would enable the commission to discharge its statutory responsibilities more effectively.

Contributing to the debate, Senator Victor Umeh, representing Anambra Central Senatorial District, called for stronger enforcement powers for the NUC, alleging that some private universities had adopted management structures inconsistent with the existing legal framework.

Umeh said that while the commission had initially focused on public universities, the growth of private institutions had created additional regulatory challenges.

He alleged that some private universities registered as limited liability companies or companies limited by guarantee had introduced management arrangements involving managing directors and executive directors instead of adhering to governance structures prescribed by law.

"The NUC, when it was established, was managing public universities, and at some point, private universities came into being. The private universities that we have in Nigeria today are being run by people who do not keep to the standards as prescribed by the National Universities Commission," he said.

According to Umeh, the commission sometimes struggled to enforce compliance when institutions ignored its directives or challenged its authority.

He said the proposed legislation presented an opportunity to strengthen the NUC's powers and ensure that universities complied with regulations governing their establishment and administration.

"When you are told that you are not doing the right thing, that the way and the structure of governance in that private university is not in accordance with the law, you go to court and continue to vacillate," he said.

Umeh recalled that the commission had previously exercised considerable influence over university management by ensuring that institutions complied with its directives.

He argued that stronger enforcement provisions were necessary to prevent institutions from disregarding regulatory orders.

"Any university that is operating anywhere in Nigeria must align itself with the governance directives of the National Universities Commission. Otherwise, such universities should be proscribed," he said.

He added that the primary objective should be to protect academic standards and ensure that private universities operated within the law.

During the debate, senators also discussed allegations of irregular management practices at Tansian University in Anambra State.

Umeh cited the institution as an example of what he described as concerns over governance structures and compliance with NUC directives.

He alleged that the university's management arrangements allowed a managing director to exercise powers over appointments and administrative decisions in ways he considered inconsistent with established university governance practices.

The allegations were raised during the Senate debate as lawmakers considered whether the proposed legislation would provide the commission with more effective tools to enforce compliance.

The discussion also prompted calls for clearer procedures to address institutions that fail to comply with regulatory directives.

The Senate President indicated that stronger legislation could help the National Assembly support the commission's oversight responsibilities and address persistent cases of non-compliance.

He also raised the possibility of recommending the proscription of institutions that failed to meet the required standards, subject to the appropriate legal and executive procedures.

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Beyond enforcement, the proposed legislation seeks to update the NUC's regulatory framework to reflect developments in higher education.

The bill aims to strengthen programme accreditation, update minimum academic standards, improve monitoring mechanisms and promote research and innovation.

It also proposes changes to the composition and functions of the commission's governing board to improve operational efficiency and accountability.

Other objectives include providing a clearer framework for international partnerships, foreign investment in university education and the attraction of international faculty and students.

The proposed reforms are also intended to encourage greater institutional autonomy while maintaining effective regulatory oversight.

Monguno said the changes would help position Nigeria's university system to respond to emerging challenges and compete more effectively internationally.

Following the debate, the Senate passed the bill for second reading through a voice vote.

The legislation was subsequently referred to the Senate Committee on Tertiary Institutions and TETFund for further legislative consideration, with the committee directed to report back to the Senate within four weeks.