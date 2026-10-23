Nigeria: Ebola - Govt Orders Nationwide Awareness Campaign

The Minister of Information and National Orientation, Mohammed Idris, has directed agencies under his ministry to intensify public education and awareness campaigns following the confirmation of an Ebola Virus Disease (EVD) case in the Federal Capital Territory.

The agencies include the National Orientation Agency (NOA), Nigerian Television Authority (NTA), Federal Radio Corporation of Nigeria (FRCN), Voice of Nigeria (VON) and News Agency of Nigeria (NAN).

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control and Prevention (NCDC) confirmed the case in a woman who recently travelled to Abuja from Uganda. She is currently in isolation and receiving treatment, while health authorities have identified and are monitoring her contacts.

Idris said accurate and timely information was critical to preventing the spread of the disease, directing the agencies to work with the Federal Ministry of Health and Social Welfare and the NCDC to ensure that public messages were verified and evidence-based.

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"The Federal Government is taking every necessary step to contain this case and protect Nigerians. Accurate and timely information is one of our strongest defences," the minister said.

"Our agencies must reach every community, in every language, with clear facts on how Ebola spreads, how to protect ourselves and where to report suspected cases."

He specifically directed the NOA to deploy its nationwide network for grassroots sensitisation, working with traditional rulers, religious leaders, community organisations and the media to disseminate preventive information.

The ministry will also strengthen collaboration with broadcast media organisations, including the Broadcasting Organisations of Nigeria (BON), to expand public enlightenment on Ebola prevention and containment.

The collaboration will involve airing public awareness jingles, producing information, education and communication materials in Nigerian languages, and disseminating verified health information across communities.

The minister urged Nigerians to remain calm, rely on official sources for information and avoid sharing unverified claims on social media.

Members of the public who suspect an Ebola case have been advised to contact the NCDC through its toll-free, 24-hour emergency line on 6232.