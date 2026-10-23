Ghana: Veteran Actor and Broadcaster, Seth Kwame Dzokoto Dead

Management and staff of Owass FM have announced the passing of media personality, comedian and politician Seth Kwame Dzokoto following a medical emergency during a live morning show discussion at the station earlier today.

According to the station, Dzokoto was participating in a panel discussion on its morning show "Oman Nkoso" when he suddenly took ill and collapsed.

A statement from the station said its team immediately rushed him to the hospital for medical attention, but he was pronounced dead by the attending medical doctor upon arrival.

"We are deeply saddened by this unfortunate incident, which occurred in the course of our regular programming. Our thoughts and prayers are with his family, loved ones, colleagues, and all those who have been affected by his passing," the statement said.

Management acknowledged that information about the incident is already circulating in the public domain, but appealed to the public and colleague media houses to respect the privacy of the bereaved family and refrain from circulating unverified information or speculation regarding the circumstances of his death.

Owass FM extended its heartfelt condolences to the family of Seth Kwame Dzokoto.