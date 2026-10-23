Malawi: Namalomba Blasts MCP and Insists Mutharika Remains Firmly in Charge

22 October 2026
Nyasa Times (Leeds)

A bitter political row has erupted after Information Minister Shadric Namalomba told opposition figures to "seal their mouths" after they questioned President Peter Mutharika's absence from the country.

Namalomba launched the attack in response to a press briefing by Malawi Congress Party (MCP) officials Moses Kunkuyu and Jessie Kabwila, who demanded answers over Mutharika's private trip and the country's worsening economic crisis.

Dismissing suggestions that the President's absence had created a leadership vacuum, Namalomba insisted that Mutharika remained fully in control.

"A state president is always in charge at any time, anywhere," he said.

But the minister refused to provide details about the President's whereabouts, saying only: "A private trip is private."

He also hit back at MCP criticism over fuel shortages, blackouts, soaring prices and the foreign exchange crisis, claiming the opposition was responsible for creating the very problems it is now complaining about.

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